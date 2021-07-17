'Officer, I can’t take it'
SIU clears Sudbury police in death of homeless woman who either slipped or jumped from the Bridge of Nations last March
Greater Sudbury Police officers were not to blame for the death of a suicidal homeless woman who fell to her death from the Bridge of Nations on March 19, 2021, the Special Investigations Unit has concluded.
In his report, released Saturday, SIU director Joseph Martino said he was “satisfied that the involved officers comported themselves with due care and regard for the Complainant’s health and well-being in the half-hour or so that they engaged with her on the bridge. They did what they could, for example, to keep her calm, removing as much of the police presence as possible (personnel and cars) and directing the fire department to stand by when the Complainant made it clear she would jump if they attended.
“Though the Complainant had indicated she might climb back over the railing if they left, the officers were not at liberty to completely vacate the area given she had also said she was intent on jumping,” Martino wrote. “Nor were they necessarily in a position to take a more proactive posture by, for example, rushing in to grab hold of her; that risked the Complainant jumping from the bridge, particularly as she had warned them to keep their distance.
“In the circumstances, I am unable to find fault with the course that was adopted, namely, the use of trained negotiators to attempt to encourage the Complainant back to safety from a distance. In the final analysis, that the officers could not prevent the Complainant from falling – whether intentionally or accidentally – was not from any want of reasonable efforts on their part.”
Evidence showed police and fire services began receiving calls about the woman on the bridge just after 5 p.m. on March 19. Martino determined the first call actually came from the woman herself, identified in the report as the “Complainant.”
The name of the woman has never been released.
“Homeless and despondent with living on the streets, the Complainant was contemplating taking her life by jumping from the bridge,” Martino wrote.
At one point, she was heard saying, “officer, I can’t take it.”
Police later recovered her belongings in a bag near The Netherlands’ flag. The bag contained 20 cents, Tylenol tablets, clothing and blankets.
“The significance of these items related to the layers of clothing worn by the Complainant in the context of her homelessness and the weather conditions in Sudbury, in March 2021,” the SIU report said.
Police secured the bridge, stopped motor and rail traffic, and began to negotiate with the woman, who had one leg over the bridge’s railing and threatened to jump.
The incident occurred at the west side of the vehicle and pedestrian overpass in Sudbury known as The Bridge of Nations that forms part of Paris Street. The bridge has a north/south bearing traversing over Canadian Pacific and Canadian National Railways tracks and lands in Sudbury. The Bridge of Nations is a four-laned roadway with a centre median.
Despite negotiations, the woman slipped or fell about 11 metres (50 feet) to the ground below at 5:43. She was taken to hospital, but died at 6:10 of multiple blunt impact trauma.
Video taken of the incident captured police officers talking to the woman. At one point, an officer asked: “Is there anything we can do for you?”
“No, officer we’re good,” the woman said.
“Just want to help you that’s all, you know, want to give you space,” an officer replied.
Later, an officer said “keep talking to me,” but with that, the woman let go of the railing.
The video showed the woman on the “outer aspect” of the bridge, holding onto two vertical railing spindles for one minute and 25 seconds when she lost her grip and fell. No police officers were depicted near her while she was hanging onto the spindles.
Martino said since there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in the case, the file is closed.
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.
