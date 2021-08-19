Number of new and active COVID cases in Sudbury continue to rise

Public Health Sudbury and Districts continues to record new cases of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the health unit reported five new cases of the virus. The number of active cases also rose by five, for a total of 31.

No new deaths were reported; 31 people in Sudbury have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Of the new cases, all five were recorded in Greater Sudbury. Four of the cases were the result of close contact with someone who has the virus. The cause of one case is unknown at this point.

Of the active cases, 21 are in Sudbury, eight on Manitoulin Island and two elsewhere in the District of Sudbury.

So far, Public Health has recorded 2,236 COVID cases in the region. The vast majority – 2,051 – were in Sudbury.

Almost half of the cases – 1,038 – are confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern.

The effort to vaccinate people in the region also continues. So far, 267,430 doses have been received and 242,041 doses given. A total of 131,805 people have received at least one shot and 110,236 have received two and are considered fully vaccinated.

The health unit continues to deal with one public outbreak, at the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Wiikwemkoong is working with Indigenous Services Canada to manage the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ontario, meanwhile, reported 531 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 17 deaths from the virus, including 15 deaths that occurred months ago.

The province says those deaths are now being reported after a data cleanup.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 456 of the new cases are in unvaccinated people or those with unknown vaccination status.

Seventy-five of the infected people are fully vaccinated.

There were 176 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

The province said 82 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

— with files from Canadian Press

