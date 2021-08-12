Now is the time to curb a fourth wave of COVID-19: Dr. Sutcliffe
Students aged 12 to 17 are encouraged to get their second dose of the vaccine before Aug. 24
Article content
As summer continues and we inch closer to the fall, Public Health Sudbury and Districts says now is the time to take action to limit a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
Article content
“The choices we make and the COVID-safe behaviours we have adopted will help protect us against the uncertainty of rising cases,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said in a release.
Now is the time to curb a fourth wave of COVID-19: Dr. Sutcliffe Back to video
“While the summer has helped provide a sense of normalcy, please continue to keep your guard up and make COVID-safe choices.”
Over the last seven days, public health has reported 20 new cases of COVID-19; 14 of the cases reported had a mutation profile commonly associated with a variant of concern.
Public Health identified 56 people as having had high-risk close contact with a case of COVID-19. This represents an average of 2.8 high-risk close contacts per local case reported in the last seven days.
The health unit is currently monitoring 25 active cases in its service area, including seven in Greater Sudbury and 18 in the Manitoulin district.
The rise in variants – which spread more quickly and are more dangerous – and the fact school is a month away has sparked concern and calls for people to get vaccinated.
“Before long, students will be returning to schools and post-secondary institutions. We need to count on each other to help curb the spread of the virus, including the highly transmissible variants of concerns,” said Dr. Sutcliffe.
“Now is the time to get vaccinated, whether It’s your first or your second dose. With students and post-secondary students heading back to school, we need to get our vaccination numbers as high as possible to ensure maximum protection for all, including for those under 12 who are unable to receive the vaccine.”
Advertisement
Article content
To date, 272,415 doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents in Sudbury and surrounding districts.
Some 143,277 people have received their first dose and 129,138 people have been fully vaccinated.
Overall, 81.6 per cent of Sudbury and district residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose, and 73.5 per cent have received their second dose.
“Getting the vaccine, along with personal protective measures such as wearing a mask and practising physical distancing, remains key,” said Dr. Sutcliffe.
“A safe-return-to-school is in our hands and within our control. Let’s make it a safe and healthy school year.”
Public Health added that youth aged 12 to 17 should aim to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before Aug. 24 to be fully protected when they return to school.
In partnership with the City of Greater Sudbury, Public Health launched a second mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic to offer even more options to residents.
This past weekend, the health unit hosted the last mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex in Greater Sudbury.
Over the last several months, about 90,000 doses of the vaccine were administered at this site.
“We would like to thank our community, our partners, our staff, our volunteers and everyone who has rolled up their sleeves to protect one another from COVID-19,” the health unit said in a release.
Visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19/data for regular updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, as well as outbreaks and potential exposures in Greater Sudbury, the Sudbury district, and the Manitoulin district.
For more information or if you have questions, visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call 705-522-9200.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca
Twitter: @SudburyStar