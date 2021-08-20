North's medical school will require vaccinations

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine has announced plans for returning to campus. Starting Sept. 7, all on-campus activities for learners will resume at the medical school buildings in Thunder Bay and Sudbury.

The school said it will require all learners, researchers, faculty, staff, and visitors who intend to access the medical school buildings in Sudbury and Thunder Bay to have received their full vaccination or the first vaccine dose by Sept. 7, and must be fully vaccinated by no later than Oct. 7.

“These requirements are aligned with the advice of public health authorities across Northern Ontario, government directives and are consistent with NOSM’s peer organizations,” the medical school said in a release.

Everyone will be required to complete training and provide an attestation that they are vaccinated. Dr. Sarita Verma, dean, president and CEO of NOSM, reminds everyone of the importance of vaccination.

“Vaccination protects us from COVID-19 and statistics show that most new cases are amongst those who are unvaccinated,” she said in a statement. “Masking, hand washing and vaccination will keep the NOSM community, including our frontline physician teachers, resident doctors and learners safe while continuing to provide health care for Northerners.”

More information can be found at nosm.ca.