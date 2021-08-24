Northerners want more docs, shorter waits: Survey
More doctors and quicker access are key to improving health care in Northern Ontario, according to survey respondents.
The Ontario Medical Association recently invited residents of the region to identify their top priority for enhancing local health care, other than dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Almost one-third (31 per cent) of the 878 area residents who responded identified more doctors, the OMA said in a release issued Tuesday.
Twenty-four per cent identified reducing wait times and 15 per cent identified mental health and addiction as their top priorities for improving local health care.
In a second question, residents were asked what “what is the single most important thing that can be done to improve health-care services in your community today?”
One-third (34 per cent) chose “invest in new hospitals, clinics and other health-care facilities to improve access”; another third (33 per cent) chose “make it easier to get an appointment with my doctor”; and a fifth of respondents (21 per cent) chose “improve the delivery of long-term care.”
These interim findings “are incredibly important in helping us at the OMA develop a plan to improve health care and create a more integrated and sustainable system for all Ontarians,” said Stephen Cooper, a physician on Manitoulin Island and chair of the local OMA district.
“This is a huge province and health-care priorities here can be very different from those in other regions like Toronto,” Cooper added. “By completing this public survey, you help make the voice of Northern Ontario heard.”
Other survey results specific to the communities — such as North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Kapuskasing and Sudbury — included:
• More than half of those who responded (55 per cent) said their views of the way local health care is delivered have become worse due to the pandemic, while 10 per cent said their views have improved and 37 per cent said their views were unchanged.
• When asked to grade the local health care system on a scale of A, B, C or F, 19 per cent of those who responded gave it a B, 51 per cent gave it a C and 27 per cent gave it a failing grade. Three per cent gave it an A.
• Almost half (46 per cent) of those who responded said the government should give improving health care in this community the same priority as economic recovery from the pandemic and more than one-third (38 per cent) said it should be given the highest priority, above all other issues.
• Forty-two per cent of those who responded said that the health care issues that were important to them and their community were not being discussed at all and 41 per cent said that they were being discussed somewhat.
• When asked to choose the statement that best reflected their views on the way health care is delivered in their community, 40 per cent selected “we don’t have enough doctors,” and 22 per cent selected “we need to do more to keep people healthy and out of doctors’ offices.”
More than 7,400 residents in more than 600 communities across Ontario have completed the survey to date.
It is part of a broad consultation process — one of the most comprehensive carried out in the 140-year history of the OMA — that has involved doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals, as well as community leaders.
The OMA will release its plan to improve health care based on the consultation process this fall.
There is still time for area residents to make their voices heard.
The survey will remain open through the Labour Day weekend at betterhealthcare.ca.
