More doctors and quicker access are key to improving health care in Northern Ontario, according to survey respondents.

The Ontario Medical Association recently invited residents of the region to identify their top priority for enhancing local health care, other than dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northerners want more docs, shorter waits: Survey

Almost one-third (31 per cent) of the 878 area residents who responded identified more doctors, the OMA said in a release issued Tuesday.

Twenty-four per cent identified reducing wait times and 15 per cent identified mental health and addiction as their top priorities for improving local health care.

In a second question, residents were asked what “what is the single most important thing that can be done to improve health-care services in your community today?”

One-third (34 per cent) chose “invest in new hospitals, clinics and other health-care facilities to improve access”; another third (33 per cent) chose “make it easier to get an appointment with my doctor”; and a fifth of respondents (21 per cent) chose “improve the delivery of long-term care.”

These interim findings “are incredibly important in helping us at the OMA develop a plan to improve health care and create a more integrated and sustainable system for all Ontarians,” said Stephen Cooper, a physician on Manitoulin Island and chair of the local OMA district.

“This is a huge province and health-care priorities here can be very different from those in other regions like Toronto,” Cooper added. “By completing this public survey, you help make the voice of Northern Ontario heard.”