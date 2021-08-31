Northern part of Sudbury gets power back

Sudbury residents who live in the northern part of the city did their best to cope with a power outage on Sunday evening that affected about 4,200 Hydro One customers in the area.

A local meteorologist said that the thunderstorm brought heavy rain and strong winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour to parts of Northern Ontario and a tornado warning was in place.

Areas affected locally included the Highway 17 corridor from Walden to the Elliot Lake turnoff, as well as Espanola, Manitoulin Island, and Killarney.

Communities near Sudbury north including Dowling, Onaping, and Cartier got hit the worst – many lost power as early as 6 p.m. on Sunday and power wasn’t fully restored until around 8 p.m. the next day.

“We didn’t have power for over 24 hours. That’s a long time to lose power for,” said a resident of Levack.

“I am just glad that it wasn’t too hot or too cold when it happened. It would have been a different story if it had been the middle of winter.”

The Levack resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said that she has experienced power outages before, but in her 10 years of living in the area, she doesn’t remember an outage that lasted this long.

“We were a bit frustrated. I tried to contact customer service at Hydro One, but they gave me the runaround. Nobody seemed to know what caused it or how long the power outage would last,” she said.

“It was definitely easier for the people who had generators, but not everyone does. The businesses in the area had the worst of it.”

A number of businesses in Onaping, like the Subway restaurant and Kwik Way Convenience store, closed their doors for the day, but Cobi’s Convenience, a gas bar on 184 Regional Road, tried to tough it out.