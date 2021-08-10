Northern Ontario's Liberal MPs praise FedNor's standalone status
They say economic development agency will be able to act independently and more quickly as a result
FedNor has finally been granted the right to sit at the big table with Canada’s six other regional economic development agencies.
That’s because the federal government’s economic development initiative for Northern Ontario, created in 1987, officially shed its program status Tuesday. It is now a full-fledged government agency, joining other regional development agencies across Canada.
“It’s happening right now,” said Terry Sheehan, Sault Ste. Marie’s Liberal MP and Parliamentary Secretary to Melanie Joly, the minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for FedNor.
“The prime minister has signed off on it … It was a commitment made in the budget in April of 2021. We are now equal partners with the other regional development agencies,” Sheehan told a press conference Tuesday at Science North in Sudbury.
The announcement came as no surprise; the Liberal government said last spring that FedNor would become a stand-alone agency. It also boosted FedNor’s budget by $40 million to $100 million a year.
Sheehan said agency status means that FedNor can now act on its own; as a result, decisions can be made more quickly.
“As a program, staff made decisions here, but had to go to another level to get reviewed and signed off,” he explained. “It’s very important to have decisions for Northerners made here in Northern Ontario …
“It’s going to be a major tool in the toolbox to help us build back better (following the coronavirus pandemic).”
Sheehan said FedNor will now be better able to help assist the small- and medium-sized businesses that play a crucial role in the economies of many communities across the North.
The Sault Ste. Marie MP noted that over its history, FedNor has provided about $1.4 billion in financial assistance to some 7,500 projects and helped create about 87,500 jobs in municipalities and First Nation communities.
“Stakeholders have told us FedNor needed more independence in decision making to better respond to the needs of communities,” said Sheehan, adding that FedNor can provide “quite effective and tailor-made responses” to help the economies of Northern communities.
In a short video statement aired at the press conference, Joly said granting FedNor agency status was a great move as “it’s a good way to create jobs” and help make Northern economies better.
Perhaps not surprisingly, Northern Ontario’s Liberal MPs praised the move.
Nickel Belt Liberal MP Marc Serre said, “we put the puck in the net,” referring to the Northern Liberal caucus finally succeeding in its lobbying efforts to get FedNor agency status.
Thunder Bay-Rainy River Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski said FedNor getting agency status was important to northwestern Ontario where the tourism industry, which relies heavily on American visitors, has been devastated due to COVID-19’s restrictions.
“When we talk about the independence of FedNor, it’s no longer a program: it’s an agency,”: he said. “Decisions will be made for and by the North … We have wanted this for 33 years.”
Nipissing-Timiskaming Liberal MP Anthony Rota said he has wanted FedNor to get agency status since Day 1 when he was first elected in 2004, recalling that he, along with former Nickel Belt Liberal MP Ray Bonin and the late Sudbury Liberal MP Diane Marleau, started the lobbying push to achieve that.
“As a program, FedNor was very responsive, but never able to be standalone,” he said. “So, today, Northern Ontario is getting a new standalone agency. We are first-class citizens when it comes to economic development in Canada …
“It’s a tool to a better country. We do not have to rely on Ottawa to tell us ‘this is how we are going to do it.’ We can make decisions that are going to reflect us.”
As part of Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, FedNor was tasked to help deliver special programs such as the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund to support businesses and organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
FedNor is also delivering four additional programs launched earlier this summer – the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, Tourism Relief Fund, Jobs and Growth Fund, and the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative – that will provide nearly $83 million in new funding for the North in the years ahead.
