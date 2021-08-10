Northern Ontario's Liberal MPs praise FedNor's standalone status

They say economic development agency will be able to act independently and more quickly as a result

FedNor has finally been granted the right to sit at the big table with Canada’s six other regional economic development agencies.

That’s because the federal government’s economic development initiative for Northern Ontario, created in 1987, officially shed its program status Tuesday. It is now a full-fledged government agency, joining other regional development agencies across Canada.

“It’s happening right now,” said Terry Sheehan, Sault Ste. Marie’s Liberal MP and Parliamentary Secretary to Melanie Joly, the minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for FedNor.

“The prime minister has signed off on it … It was a commitment made in the budget in April of 2021. We are now equal partners with the other regional development agencies,” Sheehan told a press conference Tuesday at Science North in Sudbury.

The announcement came as no surprise; the Liberal government said last spring that FedNor would become a stand-alone agency. It also boosted FedNor’s budget by $40 million to $100 million a year.

Sheehan said agency status means that FedNor can now act on its own; as a result, decisions can be made more quickly.

“As a program, staff made decisions here, but had to go to another level to get reviewed and signed off,” he explained. “It’s very important to have decisions for Northerners made here in Northern Ontario …

“It’s going to be a major tool in the toolbox to help us build back better (following the coronavirus pandemic).”

Sheehan said FedNor will now be better able to help assist the small- and medium-sized businesses that play a crucial role in the economies of many communities across the North.