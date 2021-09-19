NORCAT has launched the NORCAT Open Innovation Platform – an online marketplace that enables tech companies and mining companies to work together to solve the challenges facing the global mining industry.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“The primary objective of the platform is to expedite the identification, product development, and subsequent procurement and deployment of scalable technology solutions that are poised to transform the global mining industry,” Don Duval, CEO, said in a release. “With our global network, our underground operating mine, and our array of accelerator and innovation services, we believe we are well positioned to support the ongoing technology transformation in the mining industry.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NORCAT launches digital marketplace Back to video

NORCAT’s aspiration to be a global one-stop shop is rooted in its unique assets and services, including the NORCAT Underground Centre, an operating mine designed to enable innovators to develop, test and showcase emerging technologies.

“Over the past three years, we have engaged mining, and supply and service companies to help us build and pilot our platform,” Duval added. “Most recently, we have worked closely with Vale to curate a global challenge to identify and support three tech companies to develop solutions related to smelter acid management; underground operator alertness; and inrush of material in underground mines.”

Vale said it is excited to partner with NORCAT.

“We are excited to be working with NORCAT and leverage the Open Innovation Platform to help Vale expedite the identification, development, testing and subsequent deployment of solutions that not only address our challenges, but offer support to the mining industry more broadly,” Anthony Downs, a manager with Vale, said. “NORCAT’s network across multiple sectors and geographies coupled with their unique operating test mine, and innovation and product development service offerings, makes them a welcome partner.”