No new COVID cases in Sudbury region on Friday

There are seven active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts heading into the long weekend

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported no new cases of COVID on Friday.

Of the active cases in the region, five are in Greater Sudbury and two are in the Manitoulin district.

The health unit has reported 2,183 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, in addition to 31 COVID-related deaths and 999 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern.

Greater Sudbury has seen 2,027 cases while the Sudbury district has seen 114 and the Manitoulin district 42.

Public health has performed 268,669 COVID-19 tests as of July 28.

The region has received 258,430 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 253 or roughly 0.11 per cent of those doses have been wasted.

In partnership with First Nations communities and primary care partners, the health unit has administered 233,391 first and second doses of the vaccine.

A total of 129,672 people have received their first dose and 103,719 people have been fully vaccinated.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks or potential exposure risks were reported.

Ontario reported 226 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths on Friday.

That’s the highest daily death toll since July 1, when the province recorded 19 fatalities linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 62 of the new cases are in Toronto, 35 were in Waterloo Region, and 24 were in Peel.

She said the numbers come from nearly 21,000 tests.

Elliott says the province also administered 83,907 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

The province said 81.32 per cent of adults have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 70.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

