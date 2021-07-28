No new COVID-19 cases in Sudbury area on Wednesday
The number of active cases in the region decreases to seven
Article content
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the region decreased to seven on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Article content
The active case located in the Sudbury district was resolved, leaving five cases in Greater Sudbury and two cases in the Manitoulin district.
No new COVID-19 cases in Sudbury area on Wednesday Back to video
The health unit also reported one new case that is either confirmed or presumed to be a variant of concern.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts has reported 999 confirmed or presumed variant cases, 2,183 total cases and 31-COVID related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
In total, 2,027 cases were located in Greater Sudbury, 114 in the Sudbury district, and 42 in the Manitoulin district.
The probable exposure status of cases reported in the health unit’s service area is: 1,268 close contacts of a confirmed case; 504 outbreak-associated cases; 321 cases with no known epidemiological link; and 90 travel-related cases.
The number of cases reported per age group is: 716 in those aged 20 to 39; 547 in those aged 40 to 59; 523 in those aged 19 and under; 302 in those aged 60 to 79; and 95 in those aged 80 and older.
Additionally, 855 cases were reported among females and 805 cases were reported among males. There are 523 cases with no specified sex category.
The health unit has performed a total of 268,118 COVID-19 tests as July 26.
In partnership with First Nations communities and primary care partners, Public Health had administered 230,886 first and second doses of the vaccine.
This includes 129,323 people who have received their first dose and 101,563 who have been fully vaccinated.
Advertisement
Article content
In total, the region has received 258,430 doses and 252 or 0.11 per cent of those doses have been wasted.
The health unit reported no active COVID-19 outbreaks on Wednesday. The public is reminded that anyone who travelled on Ontario Northland bus 2106 or 5401 on July 13 was potentially exposed to the virus.
The bus service departed Toronto Union Station at 11:30 p.m. with service to North Bay and transfer to Sudbury.
Individuals should self-monitor for signs and symptoms and isolate immediately if symptoms occur.
Ontario on Wednesday reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the virus.
The numbers are based on 20,527 tests.
The province says 122 people are in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 83 patients are on ventilators.
The latest provincial data show 99.5 per cent of all COVID-19 ICU admissions from mid-June to mid-July were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, and nearly 96 per cent of related deaths were in the same group.
Eighty-one per cent of Ontarians have one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 69 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The province says 94,116 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, for a total of more than 19.2 million shots.
with files from Canadian Press
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca
Twitter: @SudburyStar