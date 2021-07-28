No new COVID-19 cases in Sudbury area on Wednesday

The number of active cases in the region decreases to seven

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the region decreased to seven on Wednesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The active case located in the Sudbury district was resolved, leaving five cases in Greater Sudbury and two cases in the Manitoulin district.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No new COVID-19 cases in Sudbury area on Wednesday Back to video

The health unit also reported one new case that is either confirmed or presumed to be a variant of concern.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts has reported 999 confirmed or presumed variant cases, 2,183 total cases and 31-COVID related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In total, 2,027 cases were located in Greater Sudbury, 114 in the Sudbury district, and 42 in the Manitoulin district.

The probable exposure status of cases reported in the health unit’s service area is: 1,268 close contacts of a confirmed case; 504 outbreak-associated cases; 321 cases with no known epidemiological link; and 90 travel-related cases.

The number of cases reported per age group is: 716 in those aged 20 to 39; 547 in those aged 40 to 59; 523 in those aged 19 and under; 302 in those aged 60 to 79; and 95 in those aged 80 and older.

Additionally, 855 cases were reported among females and 805 cases were reported among males. There are 523 cases with no specified sex category.

The health unit has performed a total of 268,118 COVID-19 tests as July 26.

In partnership with First Nations communities and primary care partners, Public Health had administered 230,886 first and second doses of the vaccine.

This includes 129,323 people who have received their first dose and 101,563 who have been fully vaccinated.