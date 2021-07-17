No new COVID-19 cases in Sudbury and area Saturday

Sudbury Star Staff
Jul 17, 2021  •  35 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Public Health Sudbury and Districts and the City of Greater Sudbury launched the area's first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday July 12, 2021. Starting Tuesday, July 13, the mobile clinic will travel to locations in the health unit's service area. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
Public Health Sudbury and Districts and the City of Greater Sudbury launched the area's first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday July 12, 2021. Starting Tuesday, July 13, the mobile clinic will travel to locations in the health unit's service area. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network

Public Health Sudbury and Districts did not report any new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Saturday, leaving the total of active cases at four.

PHSD reported three new cases on Friday.

All active cases were in Greater Sudbury, with none in either the Sudbury District or Manitoulin District.

No outbreaks were active as of Saturday afternoon.

For more case data or information about vaccination efforts and potential exposures, visit www.phsd.ca.

Vaccination and testing data is updated on weekdays only.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar

Advertisement

News Near Sudbury

This Week in Flyers