No new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday

There are four active cases in Greater Sudbury

As has become the norm in recent weeks, Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported no new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Monday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

There are currently four active cases in the region, all of which are located in Greater Sudbury, and the individuals are self-isolating.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday Back to video

There are no local cases admitted to Health Sciences North.

Public Health has reported 2,175 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic dating back to March 2020, in addition to 31 COVID-related deaths.

There have been 2,022 cases in Greater Sudbury, 113 in the Sudbury district, and 40 in the Manitoulin district.

The health unit has reported 979 cases that screened positive for variants of concern, but only six variants have been identified in the region.

As of July 17, 265,832 COVID-19 tests have been performed.

To date, the health unit has received 224,032 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Out of this number, 246 doses have been wasted, equaling roughly 0.11 per cent.

There are 92,473 people in the region who have been fully vaccinated, and 128,088 people have received their first dose.

No outbreaks or potential exposure risks were reported on Monday.

Provincewide, there were 130 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday and no new deaths.

Eighteen of the new cases are in Toronto, 17 in the Peel Region, 16 in the Region of Waterloo, 14 in Hamilton and 10 each in Grey Bruce and Middlesex-London.

There were 11,567 tests completed during the previous day. There are 151 people in intensive care in hospitals due to COVID-related critical illness and 94 patients are on ventilators.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 91,320 vaccine doses were administered in the previous day, for a total of more than 18.2 million.

– with files from Canadian Press

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar