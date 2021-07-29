No new cases of COVID-19 in Sudbury area on Thursday

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are currently seven active cases in the health unit’s service area, including five cases in Greater Sudbury and two cases in the Manitoulin district.

A total of 2,183 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, in addition to 31 COVID-related deaths.

There have been 999 cases either presumed or confirmed to be variants of concern.

Greater Sudbury has seen 2,027 cases while the Sudbury district has had 114 and the Manitoulin district 42.

Most reported cases have been close contacts of a confirmed case, and those aged 20 to 39 have seen the highest case counts.

The health unit has performed 268,466 COVID-19 tests as of July 27.

The region has received 258,430 vaccine doses in total, and 252 or 0.11 per cent of those doses have been wasted.

A total of 231,983 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region – 129,487 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 102,496 people have been fully vaccinated.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported on July 29.

The public is reminded that anyone who travelled on Ontario Northland bus 2106 or 5401 on July 13 was potentially exposed to the virus.

Individuals have been directed to self-monitor, and to self-isolate and seek testing if they present with symptoms.

