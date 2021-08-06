Nipissing West OPP investigates 30 domestic incidents in July, lays charges in eight

Sudbury Star Staff
Nipissing West OPP shared local resources for survivors of abusive relationships on Friday, after investigating no fewer than 30 domestic-related incidents in July, eight of which results in criminal charges.

Charges the Nipissing West detachment laid last month included assault — spousal, uttering threats — cause death or bodily harm-spousal, mischief under $5,000, failure to comply with release order, and unlawfully in a dwelling house.

The OPP does not release the names of the accused in domestic cases in order to protect the identity of victims.

“Victims in abusive relationships are not alone,” the police service said in a release. “If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help.”

A toll-free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511, where the caller’s information will remain anonymous and confidential.

Visit the following sites for more information.

For the Sudbury District: www.ementalhealth.ca/Sudbury-District/Womens-Shelters.

For the Nipissing District: www.vsnd.ca or www.crisiscentre-nb.on.ca.

