Nickel Belt, Sudbury candidates debate environmental issues They addressed saving Laurentian University’s green spaces amid the school's insolvency crisis

Article content Most of the candidates running in the Sudbury and Nickel Belt ridings appear committed to preserving Laurentian University’s green space for the public.

"I am already working with the mayor and city councillors to see if there is anything we can do to try and get the lands to the city," said Marc Serre, who is running to keep his Nickel Belt seat for the Liberals. "The federal government could then provide the city with support," he said. "Laurentian University cannot sell this. We need to find a way to make these protected lands. The fact that this is being considered is unacceptable." Federal candidates for the two ridings participated in a climate change debate ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20. ReThink Green and Citizens' Climate Lobby Sudbury hosted the debate last week. As part of GreenPAC's 100 Debates on the Environment series, candidates were present to answer questions on environmental issues during the virtual event. "Now is the time to put our focus back into climate solutions," said Rebecca Danard, executive director of reThink Green. "Environmental challenges are there, and our candidates must take action to address them." Each candidate was invited to answer three questions related to federal policy, in addition to audience questions submitted through reThink Green's social media channels. One of those questions was about protecting the Laurentian's green space, which is under threat due to the university's insolvency proceedings. Laurentian is insolvent, is restructuring and has cut hundreds of jobs and programs. It is also looking at whether it could sell property – including its green space – to improve its financial situation.

Article content David Robinson, Sudbury’s Green Party candidate, said he is “so happy” that people are working on this issue but he won’t address it. “Let’s be honest. I am not going to be elected. My view on this is it doesn’t really matter. I can only express a personal opinion, and I think it’s terrific that people are fighting for it,” said Robinson. “My focus is somewhere else. I think there’s an issue that is bigger. I am thinking about my grandchildren.” Nadia Verrelli, the NDP candidate in Sudbury, said Laurentian’s green spaces are special. “It weighs heavily on my heart that they are being considered – they should not be monetized. I would fight for it not only as your MP but also as your fellow citizen,” she said. Andréane Chenier, who is running for the NDP in Nickel Belt, added she would work to make sure that Laurentian’s green spaces are protected. “We can prevent it from being sold to commercial developers by making it a protected space,” she said. “I think we also need to be taking a good hard look at why green spaces are on the chopping block. Part of that comes from underfunding (Laurentian). We can’t just continue to devastate the environment for economic growth.” Other topics debated included Canada’s strategy to achieve net-zero emissions, truth and reconciliation, and the national strategy to address environmental racism. The debate began by looking at the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, which requires setting national targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to obtain net-zero emissions by 2050.

Article content Serre said Bill C-12 is the cornerstone of the Liberal plan. “From 2015 to 2019, we put $60 billion towards climate action and clean growth, and in the fall, we added a $53 billion commitment to Canada’s green recovery – that’s over $100 billion,” said Serre. He added the Liberal party fought for the carbon tax and started other initiatives to address climate change, like the single-use plastic ban. “We are also protecting 30 per cent of our oceans and land, and we are planting two billion trees. These are some of the initiatives to get to net zero emissions by 2050,” said Serre. Sudbury Liberal candidate Viviane Lapointe added the Liberal government is phasing out fossil fuel subsidies by 2030. The Green Party candidate for the Nickel Belt riding said Canada needs a consistent set of national targets to achieve net negative emissions by 2050. “Without accountability, we won’t see serious reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. If elected, the Green Party of Canada would accelerate our efforts to reduce emissions by 60 per cent from our 2005 levels by 2030,” said Craig Gravelle. “We would enforce targets and timelines starting in 2023. I would like to see targets and timelines be enforced a lot earlier.” Gravelle said providing Canadians with a guaranteed liveable income would go a long way towards addressing the climate crisis. “The climate crisis is a crisis that will take decades to solve. In order to do that, we need to allow everyone to have a long-term mindset,” he said.

Article content “It’s kind of hard to have a long-term mindset when everyone is focused on paying the bills that they need to pay this month. A guaranteed liveable income will free up everyone’s mental capacities to dream bigger and to look towards the future.” Chénier said the NDP is committed to climate action. “I want to ensure that climate action is at the forefront of any bill that gets considered. Putting an environmental lens on budgets, infrastructure projects, or any other federal endeavor will help to ensure that we’re always moving forward on our targets.” “This is not a single ministry problem. It’s a pervasive problem that requires the full engagement of government.” The federal candidates also addressed Bill C-15, which enshrined the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples under national law. They discussed the right of Indigenous peoples to conserve and protect the environment and their right to the productive capacity of their lands or territories and resources. “The UN Declaration of Indigenous Rights should have been implemented a long time ago and we worked to ensure that this was a government bill in this parliament,” said Serre. Serre said passing the bill has advanced reconciliation efforts and self-government for First Nations. “Natural Resources Canada has a whole department of Indigenous staff and experts that work with the proponents to make sure that Indigenous communities are consulted and engaged,” he said.

Gravelle said there is no consensus on Bill C-15 among the Green Party of Canada, but more needs to be done in terms of reconciliation. "I am a little cautious given the track record of the Liberal government when it comes to addressing the needs of Indigenous peoples in any meaningful way," he said. "I'd prefer to see an NDP or Green government proposing bills that will actually look to solve a lot of issues that Indigenous communities face. Nevertheless, I think it is a small step in the right direction." Robinson said he isn't satisfied with Bill C-15. "The whole definition of Indigenous people in that document is cloudy and difficult to apply in a population as mixed as Canada's," he said. "It was not really written for a situation like Canada, and I think it could have been improved considerably, but I approve of it being passed as a statement of a very important principle." Verrelli said that Bill C-15 is a rework of Bill 232 sponsored by former NDP MP Romeo Saganash from northern Quebec. "Romeo's bill was approved by the house, but senators did delay the vote on the bill so long that it died when the Liberals' first mandate came to an end," she said. "We support following UNDRIP, and we will continue to support real reconciliation. The goal is to ensure that Canada's laws, policies, and practices are consistent with Canada's human rights commitments."

