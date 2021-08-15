Andréane Chénier will be canvassing door-to-door before a barbecue event in the community

Nickel Belt federal NDP candidate Andréane Chénier will be in canvassing door-to-door in Killarney on Sunday in preparation for the expected election.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The canvassing will be followed by a barbecue sponsored by the Nickel Belt riding at 4 p.m. at the cement ice pad.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nickel Belt federal NDP candidate to visit Killarney on Sunday Back to video

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected Sunday to call a federal election for Sept. 20.

Chénier has worked as a representative in the community for more than 15 years.

She started as a student and worker representative at the University of Sudbury. While working full-time as a bilingual National Health & Safety Representative for the Canadian Union of Public Employees, she completed her graduate work.

Throughout, she and her husband parented two children.

Chénier credits her work ethic to her mother, who raised four children as a single parent while working full-time.

“Andréane is a well-respected health and safety expert and now also runs a regenerative farm in Hanmer with her husband, who was born and raised there, the NDP said in a release. “Their children, Olivier and Camille, attended the same schools their father did.

“She continues to volunteer with the SPCA, which has been a lifelong passion, and spent many years volunteering with the Valley East Minor Hockey Association.”

Her passion for science is demonstrated by her academic interests. She earned a BSc (Hons) in biochemistry and an MSc in microbiology and immunology from the University of Ottawa.

She then completed her PhD at Laurentian University and continues to pursue courses toward an MBA.

A proud Franco-Ontarian, Chénier sadi she wants to take her knowledge, skills and experience in representing people and put it to work for the residents of the Nickel Belt.

“She wants to bring fairness back to our riding by fighting for access to necessary services in all our communities,” the release said.

“We deserve access to internet, health care that is a head-to-toe concept and includes necessary medicine, as well as publicly funded education.”