This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Nickel Belt candidates spar over best ways to kick-start post-pandemic economy

Nickel Belt candidates spar over best ways to kick-start post-pandemic economy Riding's federal candidates take part in virtual chamber debate

Article content Reviving a COVID-rocked economy and making life more affordable for citizens were priorities of all four candidates taking part in a Nickel Belt debate Wednesday, although their prescriptions for achieving these goals were quite different.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For Progressive Conservative candidate Charles Humphrey, simply spending more money as a government is not the answer. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nickel Belt candidates spar over best ways to kick-start post-pandemic economy Back to video “We’ve seen unprecedented levels of debt and inflation,” he said during the virtual event, hosted by the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce. “We are learning as a nation at this time that money is not wealth — wealth is generated through the production of goods and services, through the businesses you yourself run and which this chamber represents.” A Tory government would help small businesses through wage assistance, loans and tax credits, he said, but it is also “critical that we wean the population and the Canadian economy off government debt-finance spending and get ourselves back to productivity.” Programs like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit may have helped workers through the worst of the pandemic, he said, but the focus should now be on getting people back to work and giving businesses an incentive to hire. “The idea is to stop providing stimulus that is discouraging people from working and start providing a stimulus to encourage people to work,” he said. Andreane Chenier, the NDP candidate for Nickel Belt, agreed people need jobs, but bristled at the suggestion that government help was a disincentive to work. “When I hear the words ‘weaning people off’ it has the connotation people are lazy, when in fact it’s quite possible that the jobs they were looking for were no longer available to them, because there were unprecedented closings of a number of businesses,” she said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In her view, the Justin Trudeau government prematurely cut assistance to workers “before the pandemic recovery has been complete. Businesses are not all open yet; we have not seen a full reopening of the local economy.” While the CERB cheques aren’t being sent out anymore, incumbent MP Marc Serre said his government is still providing some assistance through the CRB (Canada Recovery Benefit). Meanwhile, he said significant steps have been taken to address a shortage of skilled labour. This need pre-dates the pandemic, he noted, and has been identified by mayors and chambers of commerce across the region. “To grow our economy, we need at least 5,000 newcomers.” With that in mind, the Liberal government has implemented a Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot project, he was proud to report, although sadly many constituents still resent the idea of workers being enticed from afar. “The number one issue I get on my Facebook page for negativity is when I promote immigration and attraction of skilled newcomers,” he said. “For some reason, we get attacked on social media, but I ask all of you to push back on this.” Training youth in the region is also essential, stressed Serre, but that alone won’t fill the gap. “We need to attract people,” he said. “So please call this out on social media, call this out in the community.” Craig Gravelle, running for the Green Party, said a guaranteed income would go a long way toward addressing the need for workers.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I’m hearing a lot of terms being floated around — labour shortage, skill shortage,” he said. “I think the fact of the matter is we’re actually in a wage shortage.” The Green candidate said he is a huge supporter of a universal basic income, which “doesn’t pay to do nothing,” as some argue was the case with the CERB. “It actually pays to do anything.” Implementing a UBI would “bring jobs back,” he said, by putting money in people’s pockets. “When you think about a community where everyone has a basic income, it means more spending power. And when they have more spending power, they will spend in businesses.” Businesses in turn will hire more people, he said, and at a higher wage, as “nobody will take a job anymore where they are being exploited or overworked.” Gravelle is also an advocate for free tuition, which he argues would tackle the problem of a skill shortage. “We want people going to school to pick up those skills, especially when it comes to the trades.” Humphrey said jobs must be created, and filled with capable workers, but all this must be done in a fiscally responsible way. “We are a country that has known great wealth historically, but we are in place where we no longer have the kind of material wealth in terms of manufacturing and the service economy that we used to,” he said. “We have good credit at this point, but that, as we have learned from numerous economies, including Argentina in the late 1980s and early ’90s, can go away very quickly.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Even the U.S. had its credit rating downgraded after the 2008 financial crisis, he noted. “We, the Conservative party, are the ones who recognize we must carefully structure the motivations of Canadians to get the outcomes we need as a nation to be able to sustain the quality of life and the quality of social services that we’ve come to expect.” The idea of “structuring motivations” struck Chenier, however, as just as insulting as “weaning” people off supports. “What I’m hearing is that people who needed the CERB benefit were somehow lazy, and not, in fact, at the whims of the pandemic conditions, which were imposed on them by different types of leadership,” she said. “For us, we actually see the creation of jobs — good jobs, with good working conditions and wages, that is stimulated by investments in infrastructure, as a very good way to restart the economy.” jmoodie@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury