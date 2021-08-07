New group in Sudbury takes aim at homelessness
Group is planning to open a transitional care centre
There is a new group in town that hopes to put an end to homelessness.
The Sudbury Centre for Transitional Care is comprised of concerned citizens and volunteers, some with the lived experience of homelessness, all of whom have been moved by the increased number of vulnerable citizens on city streets.
“Some of our members have faced homelessness and have been through different systems themselves,” Courtney Lanigan, chair of the board, said Friday. “They have experienced fragmentation of services, so that’s their motivation for being a part of our organization.”
Lanigan’s mother is a nurse in the intensive care unit at Health Sciences North. She said she was inspired by watching her mom strive to understand and help those in crisis.
“She treats them like people so they can act like they are a person,” she said of her mother’s methods.
The group is planning to open a transitional care centre to serve the homeless population and to help support those who are ready to leave the streets behind.
While the SCTC has yet to secure a downtown location, “we’re hoping to open our doors this fall,” Lanigan said. They hope to partner with other agencies who are working on the ground, including HSN and the Canadian Mental Health Association.
The Sudbury Centre for Transitional Care is currently in the process of registering with the Canada Revenue Agency and has begun accepting donations.
While the floor plan looks like a typical shelter — there are cots at the back, dining spaces and common areas where patrons may mingle — Lanigan said the group will take an intersectional approach in order to provide more holistic service. The centre will include trauma support services; Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings; child care; and housing support services.
“We are hoping to reduce fragmentation to existing services that are available to at-risk and homeless individuals,” she said.
For example, Lanigan said there are barriers to accessing services, since physician referrals may be required for intake and many homeless people do not have a family doctor.
“We have developed a plan based on Maslow’s hierarchy of human needs, just kind of going through where an individual is at and where they need to be, and all the steps we can take with them to get them there,” Lanigan said.
The hierarchy of needs is a five-tier model that resembles a pyramid. At the bottom are basic needs, including food, water, shelter, security and safety. That is followed by psychological needs — the need to belong and be loved, and the need for a sense of purpose and accomplishment. At the top of the pyramid are self-fulfillment needs, which include achieving one’s full potential. According to the theory, needs lower in the pyramid must be satisfied before individuals can begin to address those closer to the top.
Lanigan said she is not concerned about the duplication of services.
“There are few if any services that provide community-based crisis alternatives; and integrate community-based treatment support services, affordable housing and discharge plans,” she said.
Lanigan said the goal of the SCTC is to create an atmosphere of support.
“We want to meet individuals where they’re at, no matter where that may be on the hierarchy of needs, and we want to help get them to the place they want to be,” she said.
To learn more about the Sudbury Centre for Transitional Care, please email sudburyCTC@gmail.com.
