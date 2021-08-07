New group in Sudbury takes aim at homelessness

There is a new group in town that hopes to put an end to homelessness.

The Sudbury Centre for Transitional Care is comprised of concerned citizens and volunteers, some with the lived experience of homelessness, all of whom have been moved by the increased number of vulnerable citizens on city streets.

“Some of our members have faced homelessness and have been through different systems themselves,” Courtney Lanigan, chair of the board, said Friday. “They have experienced fragmentation of services, so that’s their motivation for being a part of our organization.”

Lanigan’s mother is a nurse in the intensive care unit at Health Sciences North. She said she was inspired by watching her mom strive to understand and help those in crisis.

“She treats them like people so they can act like they are a person,” she said of her mother’s methods.

The group is planning to open a transitional care centre to serve the homeless population and to help support those who are ready to leave the streets behind.

While the SCTC has yet to secure a downtown location, “we’re hoping to open our doors this fall,” Lanigan said. They hope to partner with other agencies who are working on the ground, including HSN and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The Sudbury Centre for Transitional Care is currently in the process of registering with the Canada Revenue Agency and has begun accepting donations.

While the floor plan looks like a typical shelter — there are cots at the back, dining spaces and common areas where patrons may mingle — Lanigan said the group will take an intersectional approach in order to provide more holistic service. The centre will include trauma support services; Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings; child care; and housing support services.