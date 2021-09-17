This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The Star invited the major candidates running in Sudbury and Nickel Belt for the Sept. 20 federal election to respond to five campaign issues posed by the newspaper. Today, Andreane Chenier, who is running for the NDP in Nickel Belt, responds.

Article content We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NDP’s Northern Ontario Platform good for Sudbury area: Chenier Back to video Q: What would you do to support Laurentian University and its formerly affiliated schools (University of Sudbury, Thorneloe University and Huntington University)? A: Its actions, and the lack of federal and provincial support, has forever broken what it was. Laurentian leadership has broken faith with Indigenous and Francophone communities who are now rightly looking for another model of post-secondary education in the north. The federal government has a role in helping these communities to establish their own path forward. What happened at Laurentian was a blow for our community, losing long-time community leaders, harming our local economy by the job losses, and forcing so many of our youth to pursue their future elsewhere. New Democrats will: – Provide support to rebuild Laurentian – Work with the University of Sudbury to ensure that it can become a stand-alone French university. – Work directly with local and regional Indigenous groups to fund post-secondary education in a manner of their choice. – Work to protect Laurentian’s green space and ensure the land remains in public hands. – Find ways to re-fund research dollars directly to students and academics who lost federal funds due to this restructuring. I would also work to make sure to make post-secondary education is within reach for students in Sudbury by: – Making post-secondary education more affordable by forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt and eliminating interest on federal student loans.

Article content – Expanding Canada Student Grants. – Working to make post-secondary education part of our public education system so that every child in Canada can pursue their dreams. Q: What would you do to create new, sustainable jobs in the Sudbury area? A: While the COVID pandemic created additional challenges, I believe that we need to continue to grow and foster business and jobs in our region. As we outlined in the NDP’s Northern Ontario Platform we would: – Support green tech jobs, especially in the mining industry. – Support artists and venues hit hard by pandemic. – Support the growing film and television industry in Sudbury. – Ensure stable funding for FedNor. – Invest in more nurses and front-line health care professionals. – Support for Laurentian and the University of Sudbury as they rebuild. – Create a Canadian Food Strategy that will support young and new farmers in our area. – Make sure that small business wage and rent subsidies continue until our economy fully reopens. – Help small businesses get people back to work by paying the employer portion of EI and CPP for new or rehired staff. – As more small businesses rely on credit card and virtual transactions, we’ll put an end to gouging by capping high credit card merchant fees at a maximum of 1 per cent. Q: How would you support ‘s mining sector? A: The mining industry has always been a strong part of the economy of the Sudbury region and it has become an international leader in mining and reclamation technology. I believe that we need to build on that history, support the research and development occurring here and find markets around the world. We should especially look at ways to improving mining’s environmental footprint. We would:

Article content – Fund research and development into new, greener way of mining. – Boost supports for those searching for minerals needed for emerging renewable energy technologies. – Invest in training the next generation of mining professionals, researchers and workers here in the Sudbury region and beyond. – Require all federally funded infrastructure projects to prioritize steel, lumber, minerals and other materials from Canada. Q: How would you help Sudbury cope with its opioids crisis? A: Poverty, mental health, systemic discrimination, lack of affordable housing, historic abuse, legal and policing issues, and lack of medical capacity are among a few of the conditions that keep the opioid crisis from being resolved. Our commitments aim at trying to deal with complex layers of this public health crisis by: – Working with our communities and health district to create real and sustainable programs that are culturally and regionally appropriate to address homelessness, mental health concerns and the opioid crisis. – Building more affordable housing units in our community. – Supporting the work of the front-line organizations working to ease this crisis. – Working to destigmatize drug users and go after the real criminals trafficking in poisoned drugs. – Investigating the role drug companies may have played in fuelling the opioid crisis and seek meaningful financial compensation from them for the public costs of this crisis.

Article content – Lifting people out of poverty, starting with seniors and persons living with a disability, and build from there until every Canadian can count on a basic livable income when they need it. Q: Other than the issues already mentioned, if elected, what are your top three priorities for Sudbury? A: Climate change and the environment: We need to act now actually deal with our rising carbon emissions. Our Northern Platform proposes to: – Stabilize the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. We will set a target of reducing Canada’s emissions by at least 50 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030. – Create and fund a Climate Accountability Office. – Invest $3 billion to help municipalities respond to disasters and support communities in building climate-resilient infrastructure, while working with communities on an emergency management plan to ensure we are ready to manage wildfires, floods and other disasters worsened by climate change. – Develop and support a climate resilience strategy for Northern Ontario with Indigenous communities and regional industries to protect our natural ecosystems and resources. – Support Canadians buying and using zero-emission vehicles. Medicine for all: Only the NDP will deliver comprehensive prescription drug coverage for everyone. We will: – establish a national, universal, public pharmacare program; – incorporate universal dental care into Canada’s public health care system and immediately deliver dental care coverage for people who don’t have any private insurance;

Article content – bring in mental health care for uninsured Canadians; and – extend sickness benefits to 50 weeks of coverage. Reconciliation: Greater Sudbury and Nickel Belt is located on the traditional lands of the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and also includes the traditional lands of the Wahnapitae, Mattagami and Whitefish first nations, and is home to Indigenous people from across Canada. New Democrats fight for people, and we believe in action, not words. The ongoing underfunding of services, infrastructure and housing in Indigenous communities must end. Here are a few things that we commit to in our Northern Platform: – Co-develop a National Action Plan for Reconciliation and a National Council for Reconciliation to set the terms of a new, better relationship between the federal government and Indigenous peoples. – Stop fighting compensation for residential school survivors and Indigenous children in court. – Fully implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. – End discriminatory funding of child welfare systems, as well as action to promote and resource Indigenous jurisdiction over child and family services. – Invest in health care, including mental health and addiction treatment, and take a social determinants of health approach. – Develop a National Suicide Prevention Action Plan. – Implement the Calls for Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Calls for Justice of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry. – Work towards a new fiscal relationship based on predictable budgets. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

