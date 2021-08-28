NDP would support Laurentian, ease financial pressure on students: Singh

An NDP government would implement measures to ease the financial pressures on Canada’s post-secondary students, Jagmeet Singh said in Sudbury on Saturday.

He also said his government would act to “save” Laurentian University, which is undergoing a difficult financial restructuring that has already cost hundreds of jobs and programs.

Speaking at the University of Sudbury, the federal NDP leader said his government would forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt, remove interest from federal loans, and double federal student grants.

In addition, he committed to giving new graduates a five-year head start before having to make federal loan payments.

“When Justin Trudeau promised to help students, he used the opportunity to hand a $900 million contract to his friends at WE,” Singh said in a statement. “When banks and big corporations asked for help, Justin Trudeau rushed billions of dollars to them with no strings attached.

“Rising student debt should be something a prime minister wants to fight – not cash in on. I’m not Justin Trudeau. I will stand up for students and forgive student debt so they can have a better head start for a brighter future.”

Singh made the comments at the University of Sudbury, which is facing an uncertain future. The U of Sudbury used to be one of Laurentian University’s three federated schools.

However, cash-strapped Laurentian cuts ties this year with the U of Sudbury, Thorneloe University and Huntington University as it restructures. As a result, Laurentian no longer shares funding with those federated universities.

Laurentian has also shed almost 200 staff and faculty jobs and $40 million in costs as it works to balance its books.