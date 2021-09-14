NDP would make FedNor a standalone, regional economic development agency

Nadia Verrelli, who is running in Sudbury, also says the party would support the search for minerals needed for emerging renewable energy technologies

The Star invited the major candidates running in Sudbury and Nickel Belt for the Sept. 20 federal election to respond to five campaign issues posed by the newspaper. Today, Nadia Verrelli, who is running for the NDP in Sudbury, responds.

Article content

Q: What would you do to support Laurentian University and its formerly affiliated schools (University of Sudbury, Thornloe University and Huntingdon University)?

A: We will provide support and funding to an autonomous, francophone University of Sudbury, fight to rebuild Laurentian University after the Liberals allowed it to be gutted, and support all Northern Ontario universities. Reform the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) to make sure it can’t be used this way ever again, and work with the community to protect the trails and green space around Laurentian.

Q: What would you do to create new, sustainable jobs in the Sudbury area?

As part of our Plan for Northern Ontario, we will: