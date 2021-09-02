NDP would expand public health care to cover medication costs

Sudbury NDP candidate Nadia Verrelli and Nickel Belt candidate Andreane Chenier say their party’s pharmacare plan will save northerners money on their essential medications.

While visiting Thunder Bay on Tuesday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced an NDP government would immediately move forward with a plan to make free prescription medication available to everyone in Canada. His plan would save the average family $550 a year.

“Workers and their families who are facing the high cost of medications need this plan,” said Verrelli. “Justin Trudeau had six years to help them, but he refused. He listened to big pharma and never lowered drug costs. It’s time to do better for families. Covering the costs of prescription drugs will provide relief for workers, families and businesses that have been struggling during this pandemic.”

Northern families need a break, Chenier said.

“New Democrats will eliminate the costs of their medications by bringing in pharmacare and universal coverage for all prescription medicines,” she noted.

Singh’s plan would expand healthcare to include quality prescription drug coverage for all Canadians, regardless of their job, age, location, health status or income.

By negotiating prices with pharmaceutical companies, an NDP government would help make prescription drugs free. This would also save provincial health systems money; help employers save money on employee benefits; and help Canadians stay healthy.

Canadians pay the third highest prices for prescription drugs in the world. The NDP says Trudeau and the Liberals have failed to stand up to pharmaceutical corporations and fight for regular families.

Singh has pledged to begin working with provinces immediately to deliver a universal, single-payer, public pharmacare program for all Canadians, with a target start date of 2022.