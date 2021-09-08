NDP unveils Northern Ontario platform
Candidates say it aims to address issues unique to the region
A vote for the Liberal Party in the Sept. 20 federal election will only create “another crisis like Laurentian University,” according to the New Democratic Party’s Charlie Angus.
Speaking at the unveiling of the party’s Northern Ontario platform in Wednesday, Angus, who has represented Timmins-James Bay since 2004, said the big question he is faced with in his conversations with voters is “can you believe the Liberals on anything?”
The Liberals, he said, were “asleep at the switch” earlier this year when Laurentian University sought legal protection from creditors, but when the election writ was dropped, “they are coming out and making all kinds of promises.
“It’s a little too late,” he said.
Laurentian, which said in February it was insolvent, has since cut jobs and programs to balance its books.
“The people of Sudbury and Northern Ontario deserve so much better than Trudeau’s MPs who went into hiding when Laurentian was being devastated by cuts and job losses,” said Verrelli, the NDP’s Sudbury candidate who lost her job as a political science professor because of Laurentian’s cuts.
“They did nothing to help our community. It’s time for an MP who will fight for Sudbury and get the results we need. Together with Jagmeet and the NDP, we’ll get the job done for northern families.”
Agnus and Verrelli joined Nickel Belt candidate Andréane Chénier and Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing incumbent Carol Hughes to launch the platform.
The platform touches on issues unique to Northern Ontario including the sustainability of key industries in the north’s resources sector, in addition to transportation, access to broadband, and the opioid crisis.
Candidates said the NDP is committed to creating and supporting good jobs in the north, protecting communities from the effects of climate change, and putting reconciliation into action.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, families in Northern Ontario were struggling from decades of Liberal and Conservative cuts to services,” said Angus.
“Instead of helping northerners get through this pandemic, Justin Trudeau called an early election to help himself. Northern Ontarians are ready for better. We need a strong northern team of NDP MPs to stand up for the north.”
The NDP’s northern Ontario platform highlights five major commitments related to making life more affordable in the north, strengthening health care services, supporting economic growth, putting reconciliation into action, and acting on climate change.
By hiring more doctors and nurses, ending for-profit long-term care, and providing faster and free access to mental health care and addictions treatment, the New Democrats hope to address critical gaps in services.
“Justin Trudeau never reversed the Conservative cuts to health care. During this COVID crisis, our hospitals, nurses, and frontline health care workers have been exhausted,” said Chenier.
“New Democrats will reverse those cuts, strengthen our public health care system and invest in more nurses and front-line health workers for northerners and our families.”
Angus also addressed the opioid crisis in Northern Ontario, stating that the federal government should be treating it as a national medical emergency.
“The opioid crisis has caused such devastation in our communities,” he said.
“We need to have the federal government working with communities and the provinces on mental health and treatment. But we also have to change our thinking. We can’t treat addicts as criminals.”
Working in partnership with First Nations, the NDP hopes to advance reconciliation efforts to foster thriving communities with strong public services.
These include clean drinking water for all First Nations communities across the country in addition to access to quality housing and better health care.
Angus touched on Trudeau’s failure to make good on his promise to end all boil water advisories on First Nations within five years.
He also promised that the NDP would drop the federal government’s controversial and expensive legal challenge of a pair of rulings involving First Nations children torn from their families.
“This isn’t rocket science that we can’t have clean water in Indigenous communities in the richest country in the world,” he said.
“It is a lack of political will. It is indifference. We will address the water crisis, and we will end the court case against Indigenous children where Justin Trudeau has spent $10 million fighting against the rights of children who are the most vulnerable in this country.”
Angus said that the NDP party decided to create a northern Ontario platform because the region has “really distinct issues.”
“We will be the voice of northern communities in a way that the other guys aren’t. As New Democrats, we fight for our communities,” he said.
