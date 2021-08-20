NDP candidates Nadia Verrelli (Sudbury) and Andréane Chénier (Nickel Belt) say if elected, their party will invest in front-line health care in Northern Ontario and across Canada.

“Years of consecutive Conservative and Liberal cuts has left northern health care stretched thin,” Verrelli said in a release. “This pandemic has shown everyone that public health care is critical to saving lives and must be there for us when and where we need it.

NDP plan would boost North's health care, candidates say

“(NDP leader) Jagmeet Singh’s plan to stop these devastating cuts and invest in hiring more nurses and front-line health care workers is what northern families need now.”

Jagmeet was in Alberta on Thursday where he stood alongside nurses and health care workers to announce an NDP government would create a $250 million Critical Shortages Fund to address the shortage of nurses and health care workers across Canada and ensure that provinces also commit funding specifically for health-care workers. The federal fund would help train and hire 2,000 nurses.

Jagmeet also said he would stop premiers from attacking Canadian health care.

“In Ontario, Northern health care has been cut from all sides. (Premier) Doug Ford continued 15 years of Liberal cuts to our public health care system, he made deep cuts to long-term care and he wants to cut our public health units that have been there for us during this pandemic,” said Chénier.

“Justin Trudeau never reversed Conservative cuts and during this COVID crisis our hospitals, nurses and front line health workers have been exhausted. It’s time to stop attacking them with more and more cuts.

“This election we can reverse those cuts, strengthen our health care system.”