NDP plan would boost North's health care, candidates say
NDP candidates Nadia Verrelli (Sudbury) and Andréane Chénier (Nickel Belt) say if elected, their party will invest in front-line health care in Northern Ontario and across Canada.
“Years of consecutive Conservative and Liberal cuts has left northern health care stretched thin,” Verrelli said in a release. “This pandemic has shown everyone that public health care is critical to saving lives and must be there for us when and where we need it.
“(NDP leader) Jagmeet Singh’s plan to stop these devastating cuts and invest in hiring more nurses and front-line health care workers is what northern families need now.”
Jagmeet was in Alberta on Thursday where he stood alongside nurses and health care workers to announce an NDP government would create a $250 million Critical Shortages Fund to address the shortage of nurses and health care workers across Canada and ensure that provinces also commit funding specifically for health-care workers. The federal fund would help train and hire 2,000 nurses.
Jagmeet also said he would stop premiers from attacking Canadian health care.
“In Ontario, Northern health care has been cut from all sides. (Premier) Doug Ford continued 15 years of Liberal cuts to our public health care system, he made deep cuts to long-term care and he wants to cut our public health units that have been there for us during this pandemic,” said Chénier.
“Justin Trudeau never reversed Conservative cuts and during this COVID crisis our hospitals, nurses and front line health workers have been exhausted. It’s time to stop attacking them with more and more cuts.
“This election we can reverse those cuts, strengthen our health care system.”
Liberal candidate says Canada needs a post-pandemic mandate
Sudbury Liberal candidate Viviane Lapointe said that she looks forward to having conversations with Sudbury residents ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election.
Talks will be focused on the future of Sudbury in a post-pandemic world, said Lapointe in a release.
“The federal Liberal government has safely guided Canadians through the worst of the pandemic and given every Canadian over the age of 12 the opportunity to be fully vaccinated,” said the statement.
“As we enjoy the benefits of those vaccines – gathering with family and friends again after long absences and lockdowns – we can begin to reopen and rebuild.”
Canadians now need a government with a post-pandemic mandate, she said.
“The mandates from the 2019 election are behind us. Canada and Sudbury need a forward-moving plan for climate change, post-COVID economic recovery, for Sudbury seniors and young families, and for Indigenous relations,” she said.
Who’s running
Sudbury riding
Current MP: Paul Lefebvre (not running again)
Liberal Party of Canada candidate: Viviane Lapointe
New Democratic Party candidate: Nadia Verelli
Conservative Party of Canada candidate: Ian Symington
Nickel Belt riding
Current MP: Liberal Marc G. Serre – running for re-election
New Democratic Party candidate: Andréanne Chénier
Conservative Party of Canada candidate: Charles Humphrey
Green Party candidate: Craig Gravelle
