Motorcyclist charged after striking worker on Radar Road

Police have charged the driver of a motorcycle that struck a man supervising traffic control Friday on Radar Road, breaking two bones in his leg, flinging him some 30 feet, and leaving tire marks down his shirt and pants.

Greater Sudbury Police said the motorcyclist, a 51-year old man, went around a flag person while heading eastbound near Dupuis Drive and then struck the construction worker.

The driver has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and performing a stunt by having his front tire off the highway. Police did not release the accused’s name

According to witnesses on the scene, the motorcycle was pulling a wheelie as it went past the female flagger, who was holding a stop sign and clad in high-visibility clothing and a hard hat.

It then struck the supervisor, who stepped into the lane and waved his arms to try to slow the bike down, as traffic was coming the other way and he wanted to prevent a head-on collision.

The supervisor, 32, was struck in the chest by the handlebars of the motorcycle, described by witnesses as an enduro-type dirt bike, and sent flying.

The front tire must have also struck his leg, as when he tried to stand up he immediately collapsed. Both the tibia and fibula in his left leg, he would soon learn, had been shattered.

The worker also sustained bruised ribs, a nasty cut on his right shin and road rash on the back of his shoulder.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery on Friday night, with rods placed in his lower leg to hold the bones together.

Sources said he was able to return home on Monday, wearing a hard cast, but was told it will take six months to a year before he heals enough to return to work.