Most new COVID cases in Sudbury area among the unvaccinated

Sudbury’s health unit continues to push for vaccination among eligible individuals ahead of Labour Day weekend and the start of the 2021-22 school year.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“This school year will have its own unique challenges as we once again start the year during the pandemic,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe in the health unit’s weekly update.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Most new COVID cases in Sudbury area among the unvaccinated Back to video

“However, unlike last year, we have a safe and effective vaccine that is readily available for all those who are eligible. We still need more people to roll up their sleeves to help us reach our goal of having 90 per cent of eligible people in our area fully vaccinated.”

Dr. Sutcliffe said that every dose administered will lessen the burden on the health-care system in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.

“Making a personal decision about vaccination can be challenging given the constant stream of information from multiple sources,” she said.

“Please know that public health staff or your health care providers or pharmacists are always available to answer your questions and provide reliable, credible information about COVID-19 vaccines.”

The health unit’s weekly update said that 21 new COVID cases were reported, and 29 cases were resolved from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

Additionally, 13 of the 21 new cases had a mutation profile that is commonly associated with a COVID-19 variant of concern.

There were three active COVID-19 outbreaks and no COVID-related deaths.

At the end of the reporting period, there were 35 active cases and two active outbreaks. Two local cases were in hospital while the rest were self-isolating at home.

The health unit added that of the 193 local cases reported since the beginning of June, only 19 cases or 10 per cent have been among fully vaccinated individuals.