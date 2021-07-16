Update: Maurice Lavoie located in good health

Article content

Update: Maurice Lavoie has been located in good health, according to Greater Sudbury Police, who thanked the public for assistance in the matter.

Greater Sudbury Police say 64-year-old Maurice Lavoie, who has been missing since Tuesday, and is likely in either the Donovan or downtown area and may be disoriented.

Described as 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds with blue eyes, short brown and white hair, a beard and several tattoos, he was last seen on Kathleen Street, wearing an orange T-shirt with a lightning bolt, jeans and running shoes.

Anyone with information on Lavoie’s possible whereabouts is asked to call police at 705-675-9171.

