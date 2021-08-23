Missing man has not been in contact with family since mid-June

Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 22-year-old Grayson Hicks for a well-being check.

Hicks, who travelled from British Columbia to Northern Ontario for work, was last in contact with his family on June 19. Sudbury police say they are assisting his family in locating him.

Born Jan. 5, 1999, Hicks is described as 5-foot-10 and between 160 and 175 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Hicks, or who knows his whereabouts, is asked to call the Greater Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171.

