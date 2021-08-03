Minor injuries in Melvin Street crash

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Greater Sudbury Police reported minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon on Melvin Street.

A video sent to The Sudbury Star showed one of the vehicles on its side on a Melvin Street sidewalk.

Police asked people to stay away from the Melvin-Kathleen-Morin streets area so officers and EMS and fire personnel could deal with the crash.

A short time later, police reported the area had been cleared and Melvin Street was open again.

Later Monday afternoon, police were called to a collision on Dow Dive in Copper Cliff. As a result, officers closed Dow Drive between Marigold Place and Dahlia Court. No other details were released.

Earlier in the day, police reported on a driver clocked going 180 km/hour in an 80 km/h zone in the city. The driver was charged and the vehicle towed away.

Police also said officers had charged 16 drivers with stunt driving in the past three days.