Mental health a school priority this year

Article content Preventing the spread of COVID will remain a top priority as school resumes, but after a turbulent couple of years local boards are also stressing mental health and well-being.

"During those initial weeks of the school year, we're really working to promote a sense of belonging so that everyone is ready to learn," said Bruce Bourget, director of education for the Rainbow District School Board. Bourget said that about 96 per cent of RDSB's elementary and secondary students have opted for in-person instruction, while the remaining four per cent will continue to learn virtually. "We have a really good response rate for a return to face-to-face learning, and our goal is to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable," he said. "Where it's safe to do so and with extra protocols in place, the ministry has also allowed many school activities to resume. Clubs will be able to meet, athletics will continue, and our arts programming will be available to give students a more well-rounded experience." Bourget said resuming extracurricular activities will go a long way towards supporting the mental health of students. Teachers have also been made aware of a number of mental-health supports to help transition students back into the classroom. The Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario is reporting a similar trend in terms of its preliminary enrolment numbers. "We have approximately 45 students enrolled in our virtual elementary school – last year, we had about 250," said CSPGNO Director of Education Marc Gauthier. Photo by John Lappa/Sudbury Star "At the high school level, I am aware of only two students that wanted virtual learning full time compared to last year where we had about 35. I think people are sick and tired of being at home behind a screen."

The most important thing that parents can do to prepare their children for the upcoming school year, he added, is to ensure that they are doing well. "The well-being and mental health of children is very important if they want to start the school year right," he said. "We will welcome them through the doors. As long as they have their masks, we will ensure that they wash their hands often, and we will take it one day at a time." Local teachers' unions said they will continue to advocate for improved health and safety measures for everyone in the school community this year. "We don't want anybody to get sick, so we are focused on getting students and teachers back to school safely," said Liana Holm, president of the Rainbow local of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario. "Being able to stay in school is also something that's a priority." Loosening health and safety measures now that the Delta variant is the dominant strain in Ontario might not be the best way to do that, she added. "Once you put all those people in a room, we know that if the virus is present, it will spread very quickly," she said. "Keep in mind that the majority of our kids can't be vaccinated. We don't want to put anybody at risk." Mental health is also a top priority for the local ETFO branch. "Everybody is suffering right now with different types of mental health issues brought on by the pandemic and we need to make sure that we take care of each other," said Holm.

Parents and guardians will already be familiar with many of the COVID-19 health and safety protocols established in area schools this year. "It's pretty much the same thing, but there are some small different that were brought on by the province for this school year," said Gauthier. "For example, teachers and staff were required to wear a face shield at all times last year. This year, it's only if they are working with kids who are not masked." Students who remain within their cohorts during recess this year will be allowed to play outside without a face mask, he added. "There are subtle differences like that, but otherwise, it's pretty much the same thing," said Gauthier. Local school boards have published guides online detailing important information about health and safety protocols, and parents/guardians are encouraged to keep them handy for reference throughout the year. Children will continue to be required to wear a face mask while indoors, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting, physical distancing, and other measures will continue to be followed in all local schools. Public health experts continue to recommend vaccination for all eligible individuals. "Because we still have rates of COVID-19 in our community and the Delta variant is spreading, we want parents to consider having their children vaccinated should they be eligible," said Natalie Philippe, a registered nurse at Public Health Sudbury and Districts. "Vaccines for COVID-19 are safe to be administered for anyone who was born in 2009 or earlier. It is recommended that everyone eligible have two doses of the vaccine completed as early as possible."

