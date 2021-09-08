Meet your candidates: Viviane Lapointe, Liberals, Sudbury riding

‘I always tried to lead by example, especially when it came to volunteering’

The Star has given the major candidates running in the Nickel Belt and Sudbury ridings to chance to respond to The Star’s question-and-answer survey. Today, Viviane Lapointe, who is running for the Liberal Party in Sudbury, tells us more about herself.

Q: Where were you born and where did you grow up?

A: I was born in Elliot Lake, where my father worked in the mines. We moved to Blezard when I was two, and my father got a job at Falconbridge. From there, my family moved to New Sudbury where I went to school. For primary school, I attended Ecole Leon XIII where I walked to and from school every day. I attended Ecole Felix-Ricard for Grades 7 and 8. And then I went to Ecole secondaire MacDonald-Cartier.

Q: Tell us about your family.

A: My parents, Eugene and Colombe Lapointe, were originally from St. Charles. Both were from farming families. After they married, my father got a job in the mines in Elliot Lake, and I was born there.

I have two sisters, Joanne in Sudbury and Carolyne in Ottawa, and a brother, Jacques, also in Sudbury.

My father passed away in October 2003, a few weeks before his 72nd birthday. He died after a valiant five-year battle with cancer. I was very proud of my father. He taught me the value of hard work and standing up for what you believe in.

After he passed away, as we were sorting through his things, I found all of my business cards of positions I held throughout my career in his wallet. I never knew he kept them. My mother, who has Alzheimer’s, lived with me until recently. She now lives at St. Gabriel’s Villa.

I also have two children, Connor and Erin. Both went away to university, and both have chosen to return to Sudbury to start their adults lives.