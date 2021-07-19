Meet the Sudbury area's newest additions
June 22
A boy, Robbie Neumann, 7 lbs 7 oz, born to Matt and Christelle Neumann, of Hanmer.
June 26
Baby Beau Innis, 8 lbs 6oz, delivered by a midwife in Sudbury, 1:23 a.m., to parents Alyssa and Storm Innis of Sables Spanish River.
June 28
A boy, Milo, 8 lbs 9 oz, born to Paula Hunter and Nikolaus Karius of Sudbury.
A boy, Asher, 6 lbs 9 oz, born to Ryan Adams and Avary Erazo of Val Caron.
A boy, Benjamin, 8 lbs 14 oz, born to Julia and Chris Haddad of Lively.
June 29
A boy, Ryden, 7 lbs 13 oz, born to Caitlyn and James Armstrong of Sudbury.
A girl, Reese, 6 lbs 10 oz, born to Kyra Larcher and Patric Bishop of Sudbury.
A girl, Michelle, 5 lbs 1 oz, born to Jessica Laforest and Kyler Lafrance of Hanmer.
June 30
A girl, Payton, 7 lbs 5 oz, born to Chelsey and Morgan Paiement of Sudbury.
A girl, Aurora, 4 lbs 10 oz, born to Dakota-Jenette Richer of Sudbury.
A boy, Nolan, 8 lbs 3 oz, born to Dustin Barclay and Rebecca Benden of Elliot Lake.
If you believe we have missed your new arrival, or if you wish to share a photo, please send an email to dmacdonald@postmedia.com.