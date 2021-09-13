Meet the candidates: Nadia Verrelli, NDP, Sudbury

Her political hero is Tommy Douglas – 'brave political figure who changed Canada; his words still resonate powerfully today'

The Star has given the major candidates running in the Nickel Belt and Sudbury ridings to chance to respond to The Star’s question-and-answer survey. Today, Nadia Verrelli, who is running for the NDP in Sudbury, tells us more about herself.

Article content

Q: Where were you born and where did you grow up?

A: Born and raised in North York, Ont., Nadia has lived in Northern Ontario for 10 years and with her fiancé, Boris Iotzov, has laid down roots in Sudbury for the past seven years.

Q: Tell us about your family

A: Nadia is the daughter of immigrant Italian parents from Frosinone (south of Rome) who, in the late 1960s, came to make their life in Canada. Her father was a tile-setter and her mother worked in a window factory, both now retired. A close-knit family, Nadia has two older sisters and one younger brother.

Q: Who were the big influences in your life?

A: Nadia’s older sister, Daniela, who has been battling Multiple Sclerosis for 34 years. Nadia dedicated her dissertation to Daniela. It was Daniela’s determination to fight and live with MS that taught her to never give up; with strength and conviction and hard work you can accomplish what you set your mind to. Daniela’s strength and love continues to guide Nadia in all her endeavours.

Q: Who is your political hero?

A: Political hero: Tommy Douglas – brave political figure who changed Canada; his words still resonate powerfully today.

Q: What are you reading and/or binging these days?

A: Reading – The Death of Expertise, Tom Nichols.

Watching – VEEP.

