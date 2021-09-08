Meet the candidates: Marc Serre, Liberal Party, Nickel Belt

'Seeing the opportunities here at home inspired me to run politically to deliver solutions for Nickel Belt'

The Star has given the major candidates running in the Nickel Belt and Sudbury ridings to chance to respond to The Star’s question-and-answer survey. Today, Marc Serre, who is running for the Liberal Party in Sudbury, tells us more about himself.

Q: Where were you born and where did you grow up?

A: I was born and raised in Nickel Belt and remember a wonderful childhood enjoying everything this beautiful area has to offer. Throughout the years, I’ve lived in many parts of the riding, including the small community of Verner, Chelmsford and Field. I graduated from Franco-Cité a secondary school in West Nipissing and attended Laurentian University. Seeing the opportunities here at home inspired me to run politically to deliver solutions for Nickel Belt.

Q: Tell us about your family.

A: I’m so proud to come from a family of community volunteers and politicians who were dedicated to facilitating change and growth in their communities. My father, Gaëtan Serré, served as MP for Nickel Belt, my uncle Ben Serré served as an MP and my uncles André and Ubald Serré were municipal councillors for Rayside-Balfour and West Nipissing, respectively. Jeannine, my mother, has contributed countless years to her community through volunteerism and continues to do so today. I’m proud of all of them and have learned many lessons. My wife, Lynn, is a constant source of strength. She is my favourite outdoor companion, an amazing fishing partner and my best friend.

Q: Who were the big influences in your life?

A: Much like the answer to the question above, I credit my family as a big influence. Other influences include individuals who have a passion and ambition to make positive changes in the lives of others. This philosophy greatly influences my grassroots and localized approach to politics. Delivering solutions is achieved by knowing the people of the area, their stories, their needs and respecting their individuality, which comes from being accessible – something I’ve always strived to do.