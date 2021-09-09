Meet the candidates: Ian Symington, Conservative, Sudbury
He lists the late regional chairman, Tom Davies, and former prime minister Brian Mulroney, as political heroes
The Star has given the major candidates running in the Nickel Belt and Sudbury ridings to chance to respond to The Star’s question-and-answer survey. Today, Ian Symington, who is running for the Conservatives in Sudbury, tells us more about himself.
Q: Where were you born and where did you grow up?
A: I was born in Cochenour, northwestern Ontario, and I grew up in Copper Cliff. I attended Copper Cliff Public School, followed by Lo-Ellen Park Secondary and Laurentian University. I was employed as a high school teacher at Lasalle Secondary School before deciding my calling as a family medical doctor was fully realized.
Q: Tell us about your family.
A: I am one of four children that my parents raised in Copper Cliff. My father Ron, retired from Inco Metals in the Purchasing and Warehousing department. He was an alderman for Ward 8, replacing Dick Dow upon his retirement in 1980 from Sudbury politics. My mom, Ann, a life-long volunteer was a stay-at-home mom, raising four kids. I have been married to my wife, Janis for 28 years and together we have three beautiful daughters; Fiona who is attending Laurentian University, Amanda and Alison, our twins, who attend Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School and we can not forget Twiggy, our family Yorkshire terrier.
Q: Who were the big influences in your life?
Many people have had an influence on me, but in particular, my mom and dad, who have given me guidance, the value of community service and family values, that are so important. My wife, Janis, has been very supportive throughout our marriage and has bolstered my confidence in pursuit of my goals.
Thinking back as a child growing up in Copper Cliff, my Grade 8 teacher, Mr. Camilucci was a person I looked up to and then Dr. Paul Gibb, during my years studying to be a doctor. Both these educators and the memories underscore the compelling influence teachers can have on children. My many patients and their life stories have taught me so much about how precious life is.
Q: Who is your political hero?
A: Tom Davies, who was Regional Chair from 1981 to 1997 for the Regional Municipality of Sudbury, because of his commitment to Sudbury. He had a reputation and a willingness to roll up his sleeves to get things done. He is definitely my local hero.
I grew up in Copper Cliff during a time when Sudbury was greatly affected by acid rain and Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, for many reasons, but especially his initiative to combat acid rain and his help in regreening Sudbury was instrumental. I was young, but my concern for the environment was real, as I saw him as someone who actually took on the challenge. His free trade agreement with the USA was also a huge accomplishment. He was visionary.
On the international level, Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who served in the United Kingdom from 1940 to 1945 during the Second World War and again from 1951 to 1955 during the rebuilding of Europe. In the face of adversity, his strong leadership, while facing down the Nazis and helping guide the Allies to a victory, helped shape the post-war future of England and Europe.
Q: What are you reading and/or binging these days?
A: I am a consummate news junkie and especially now, I stay well versed on the multitude of news cycles. I highly recommend the Conservative Recovery Plan for anyone who cares about our great country. One of my recent pleasant surprise reads was The Rise of Wolf 8 and its sequel, The Reign of Wolf 21 by Rick McIntyre. These are interesting journal accounts by a wolf observer and naturalist.
