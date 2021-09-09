Meet the candidates: Ian Symington, Conservative, Sudbury

The Star has given the major candidates running in the Nickel Belt and Sudbury ridings to chance to respond to The Star’s question-and-answer survey. Today, Ian Symington, who is running for the Conservatives in Sudbury, tells us more about himself.

Q: Where were you born and where did you grow up?

A: I was born in Cochenour, northwestern Ontario, and I grew up in Copper Cliff. I attended Copper Cliff Public School, followed by Lo-Ellen Park Secondary and Laurentian University. I was employed as a high school teacher at Lasalle Secondary School before deciding my calling as a family medical doctor was fully realized.

Q: Tell us about your family.

A: I am one of four children that my parents raised in Copper Cliff. My father Ron, retired from Inco Metals in the Purchasing and Warehousing department. He was an alderman for Ward 8, replacing Dick Dow upon his retirement in 1980 from Sudbury politics. My mom, Ann, a life-long volunteer was a stay-at-home mom, raising four kids. I have been married to my wife, Janis for 28 years and together we have three beautiful daughters; Fiona who is attending Laurentian University, Amanda and Alison, our twins, who attend Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School and we can not forget Twiggy, our family Yorkshire terrier.

Q: Who were the big influences in your life?

Many people have had an influence on me, but in particular, my mom and dad, who have given me guidance, the value of community service and family values, that are so important. My wife, Janis, has been very supportive throughout our marriage and has bolstered my confidence in pursuit of my goals.

Thinking back as a child growing up in Copper Cliff, my Grade 8 teacher, Mr. Camilucci was a person I looked up to and then Dr. Paul Gibb, during my years studying to be a doctor. Both these educators and the memories underscore the compelling influence teachers can have on children. My many patients and their life stories have taught me so much about how precious life is.