Meet the candidates: David Robinson, Green Party

The Star has given the major candidates running in the Nickel Belt and Sudbury ridings to chance to respond to The Star’s question-and-answer survey. Today, David Robinson, who is running for the Green Party in Sudbury, tells us more about himself.

Q: Where were you born and where did you grow up?

A: On the beaches of B.C.

Q: Tell us about your family

A: Three kids, all smarter than I am. A successful contractor artist, a systems design engineer and a filmmaker. The brains probably come from their mother. One daughter helped create the school of architecture and the family made the Rainbow routes at the end of Magnolia Blvd. The other was a campaign manager for the Green Party at 15.

Q: Who were the big influences in your life?

A: My mother and my wife. Both probably deserve to have books written about them.

Q: Who is your political hero?

A: There are two: Shingwaukonse (an Anishinabe warrior and medicine man from Garden River) and Gabriel Dumont (a Metis resistance leader from Saskatchewan). I named my son after Dumont and see Shingwaukonse as Northern Ontario’s first great political leader. Both were people of unusual vision and leadership capacity. Both fought for their communities and for local political autonomy. Both lost their battles with the Canadian state, unfortunately, or Canada would be a better place.

Q: What are you reading and/or binging these days?

A: I am plowing through the abstracts of 166 new papers on climate economics, three sci-fi novels and a semi-comprehensible thing called “The fate of difficulty in the poetry of our age.” With the election, I am not keeping up with the 70-plus abstracts a week that come in, and I jut got a notice from the Sudbury Public Library on the sci-fi. I am spending more time on form letters from voters.

