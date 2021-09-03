Meet the candidates: Colette Methé, People's Party of Canada
'I like to research and analyze and make my own decisions on what the truth is,' Sudbury riding candidate says
Article content
The Star has given the major candidates running in the Nickel Belt and Sudbury ridings to chance to respond to The Star’s question-and-answer survey. Today, Colette Methé, who is running for the People’s Party of Canada in Sudbury, tells us more about herself.
Advertisement
Article content
Meet the candidates: Colette Methé, People's Party of Canada Back to video
Q: Where were you born and where did you grow up?
A: I was born and raised in Sudbury. I lived in the West End where I still live today. I went to College Notre-Dame, then the University of Windsor and Laurentian University where I received a degree in chemistry and biology. I then taught and was department head at College Notre-Dame, the same school where I went for secondary. I also taught chemistry at Teacher’s College, Laurentian University, on a part-time basis, for teachers specializing in science.
Q: Tell us about your family.
A: I come from a family of eight children, six girls and two boys. My oldest brother died when he was only 22 in a work-related accident. I took early retirement to care for my ailing parents and later, my two sisters, one with a brain injury and the other with Down’s syndrome. My sisters lived with me until they passed a few years ago, a year within each other. This was an extremely difficult moment in my life because my sisters have always inspired me in my life’s path. I never married and I don’t have children. My siblings are my best friends.
Q: Who were the big influences in your life?
A: My parents are without a doubt the biggest influence in my life. They didn’t have much, but they always managed to provide very well for us. My father often worked two jobs while my mother took care of the home, including sewing all of our clothes. I owe it to them for being the responsible, caring, respectful and fair adult that I am today. If I am here, making a debut in politics, it’s because of the values my parents have taught me. As strange as it may seem, I have also learned a lot from my students, such as respect and patience.
Advertisement
Article content
Q: Who is your political hero?
A: I think it goes without saying, Maxime Bernier (leader of the People’s Party of Canada). He is the first politician that I can honestly say has inspired me because he expresses the same values that my parents taught me. Most and foremost, he fights for Canadians, and he treats them with respect and fairness. People accuse him of being racist, homophobic, etc., he’s nothing like that. He’s a libertarian and gives people choices; nothing should be imposed on people when it comes to moral issues. We should be allowed to think, research and question without being condemned by people who don’t agree with us. That’s Canada, strong and free.
Q: What are you reading and/or binging these days?
A: I am not a big Netflix fan. However, I love to read. In the past years, I have invested most of my time reading Canadian authors, all on factual topics. I love to be informed. There’s a lot of controversy out there and I like to research and analyze and make my own decisions on what the truth is. People need to read more than one source when researching a topic. I’ve got a background in science; therefore, I must know the scientific facts about issues. I also like keeping up with daily news both in French and in English.
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca
Twitter: @SudburyStar