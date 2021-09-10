Meet the candidates: Charles Humphrey, Conservative, Nickel Belt

He lists British prime minister Winston Churchill as a political hero for his willingness to lead from the front

The Star has given the major candidates running in the Nickel Belt and Sudbury ridings to chance to respond to The Star’s question-and-answer survey. Today, Charles Humphrey, who is running for the Conservatives in Nickel Belt, tells us more about himself.

Q: Where were you born and where did you grow up?

A: I was born in Toronto and I grew up in both Toronto and the nearby city of Oakville.

Q: Tell us about your family.

A: I am the oldest of two sons. My parents were both born to working-class families and were the first in their families to go to university. They both became labour and employment lawyers and ran a small but successful firm together. My father was an occupational health and safety specialist and my mother an expert in sexual harassment and human rights.

Q: Who were the big influences in your life?

A: My parents were obviously my biggest influences. They always emphasized the value of hard work, humility and integrity. My father always emphasized tolerance, patience and humility, and always spoke to the importance of not letting the idea of what could be get in the way of my gratitude for what was.

My mother imparted energy, tenacity and courage in all things and taught me the importance of avoiding self-pity. Although they both worked very hard and accomplished great things, they also recognized the importance of valuing what was important in life, the simple pleasures of family, food and community.

Q: Who is your political hero?

A: Winston Churchill is my political hero. He was the right man for his hour and showed a strength and tenacity that is in part responsible for the success of the Allies in the Second World War. I often think of the famous image of him at the Siege of Sidney Street, where his physical presence at an armed standoff spoke to his willingness to lead from the front and serve as an example of transformative leadership that we could all learn from.

Q: What are you reading and/or binging these days?

A: I read quite widely. Lately, I’ve not been reading much due to the campaign, but before the election, I was reading a great deal of work on the old strength training methods of the early 20th century and the importance of the autonomic nervous system in mental health and resilience. I am an avid reader of The Economist for my news as I enjoy the longer perspective and deeper analysis of a weekly digest and value the thoughtful, moderate perspective the magazine offers.

