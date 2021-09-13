Meet the candidates: Andréane Chenier, NDP, Nickel Belt

Her grandfather was a senior military official and her grandmother an author

The Star has given the major candidates running in the Nickel Belt and Sudbury ridings to chance to respond to The Star’s question-and-answer survey. Today, Andréane Chenier, who is running for the NDP in Nickel Belt, tells us more about herself.

Q: Where were you born and where did you grow up?

A: Andréane was born in Ottawa. Both her parents were in the military and consequently, Andréane moved around a great deal. She spent much of her youth in the National Capitol region, Montréal and Trois-Rivières.

Q: Tell us about your family.

A: Andréane’s maternal grandfather General Jean-Victor Allard was a former Canadian Chief of the Defence Staff from 1966 to 1969 and her maternal grandmother Simone Piché Allard was author of Une Vie: entre diplomatie et compromis (1909-1995). Andréane is one of four children with two brothers and a sister. She lives in Hanmer, on a small hobby farm with her husband, René, two children Olivier and Camille and sweet German Shepard Xena.

Q: Who were the big influences in your life?

A: Andréane’s mother Andrée taught her the value of hard work, organization and multi-tasking. Her mom was a single mother of four children (her parents separated when Andréane was four), with a high school diploma and a determination to see her kids succeed in life.

Q: Who is your political hero?

A: Tommy Douglas. “As a trade unionist, Mouseland is our bread and butter. Tommy gave this country universal health care and old age security benefits and I’m proud to work for national pharmacare, continuing Tommy’s legacy.”

Q: What are you reading and/or binging these days?

A: Currently listening to Kelly Armstrong’s – the City of the Lost series, while travelling the riding and reading Pamela Palmater’s, Warrior Life.

