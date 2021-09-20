Meet Greater Sudbury's newest additions
Aug. 24
A girl, Amara, 8 lbs. 3 oz., born to Dalton and Alaska of Sudbury.
A boy, Zachary George Clayton, 7 lbs. 7 oz., born to Lindsay and Rebecca Wandziak of Azilda.
Aug. 25
A girl, Asha Sadie, 6 lbs. 2 oz., born to Brigitte and Sydney Ramnath of Sudbury.
A boy, Caleb Yves Daniel, 7 lbs. 15 oz., born to Yves and Jessica Poirier of Capreol.
A girl, Peyton Lynn, 7 lbs. 11 oz., born to Melanie Bell and Isaac Marcotte of Sudbury.
Aug. 26
Cuinn Patrick James, 6 lbs. 4 oz., born to Clint and Caitlin Constantineau of Espanola.
A boy, Tyson Lavigne, 7 lbs. 7 oz., born to Chanelle Paquette of Hanmer.
Aug. 27
A boy, Caspen Guy Joseph, 7 lbs. 8 oz., born to Lisa and Mathew Fowler of Hanmer.
A boy, Elliott Jody, 5 lbs. 11 oz., born to Katelynn and Kevin Morneau of Chelmsford.
A boy, Kolton, 8 lbs., born to Brian and Trista Van Dyk of Hanmer.
Aug. 28
A girl, Ava Kylie, 6 lbs. 14 oz., born to Tanya Hawthorne of Sudbury.
A girl, Calixa, 8 lbs. 4 oz., born to Marie-Claude and Paul of Sudbury.
A boy, Ramsay George, 7 lbs. 7 oz., born to Jennifer and Darren Phelps of Spring Bay.
Aug. 29
A girl, Avery Lynn, 7 lbs. 10 oz., born to Ashley and Luc Boucher of Noelville.
A girl, Estelle, 6 lbs. 15 oz., born to Michael and Oyetola of Sudbury.
A girl, Lyra, 6 lbs. 14 oz., born to Caitlyn Fraser and Dustin Pretty of Sudbury.
Aug. 30
A girl, Rya James, 3 lbs. 14 oz., born to Mathew and Brandy Hayduk of Vermilion Lake.
If you believe we have missed your new arrival, or if you wish to share a photo, please send an email to dmacdonald@postmedia.com.