Meet Greater Sudbury's newest additions

A girl, Amara, 8 lbs. 3 oz., born to Dalton and Alaska of Sudbury.

A boy, Zachary George Clayton, 7 lbs. 7 oz., born to Lindsay and Rebecca Wandziak of Azilda.

Aug. 25

A girl, Asha Sadie, 6 lbs. 2 oz., born to Brigitte and Sydney Ramnath of Sudbury.

A boy, Caleb Yves Daniel, 7 lbs. 15 oz., born to Yves and Jessica Poirier of Capreol.

A girl, Peyton Lynn, 7 lbs. 11 oz., born to Melanie Bell and Isaac Marcotte of Sudbury.

Aug. 26

Cuinn Patrick James, 6 lbs. 4 oz., born to Clint and Caitlin Constantineau of Espanola.

A boy, Tyson Lavigne, 7 lbs. 7 oz., born to Chanelle Paquette of Hanmer.

Aug. 27

A boy, Caspen Guy Joseph, 7 lbs. 8 oz., born to Lisa and Mathew Fowler of Hanmer.

A boy, Elliott Jody, 5 lbs. 11 oz., born to Katelynn and Kevin Morneau of Chelmsford.

A boy, Kolton, 8 lbs., born to Brian and Trista Van Dyk of Hanmer.

Aug. 28

A girl, Ava Kylie, 6 lbs. 14 oz., born to Tanya Hawthorne of Sudbury.

A girl, Calixa, 8 lbs. 4 oz., born to Marie-Claude and Paul of Sudbury.

A boy, Ramsay George, 7 lbs. 7 oz., born to Jennifer and Darren Phelps of Spring Bay.

Aug. 29

A girl, Avery Lynn, 7 lbs. 10 oz., born to Ashley and Luc Boucher of Noelville.

A girl, Estelle, 6 lbs. 15 oz., born to Michael and Oyetola of Sudbury.

A girl, Lyra, 6 lbs. 14 oz., born to Caitlyn Fraser and Dustin Pretty of Sudbury.

Aug. 30

A girl, Rya James, 3 lbs. 14 oz., born to Mathew and Brandy Hayduk of Vermilion Lake.

If you believe we have missed your new arrival, or if you wish to share a photo, please send an email to dmacdonald@postmedia.com.