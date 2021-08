Meet Greater Sudbury's newest additions

Try refreshing your browser.

A girl, Aliyah, 7 lbs, 8.5 oz, was born to Kamilah Francis and Troy McDonald of Sudbury.

July 13

A girl, Summer, 3 lbs 17 oz, born to Agnes and Pascal of Sudbury.

A boy, Daks, 8 lbs 6 oz, born to Daniel Young and Jennifer Masse of Sudbury.

July 14

A girl, Emery, 6 lbs 8 oz, born to Ashton Smith and Karley Ambrose of Hanmer.

A boy, Logan, 6 lbs 8 oz, born to Tamara Gatto and Lee Forget of Chelmsford.

A boy, Brady, 8 lbs 11 oz, born to Brittany and Kyle Kirby of Sudbury.

July 15

A boy, Landon, 8 lbs 5 oz, born to Stephanie and Rene Marleau of Azilda.

A girl, Lexie, 7 lbs, born to Katherine and Joel Marion of Espanola.

A girl, Allayah, 6 lbs 10 oz, born to Kassndrya Lariviere of Sudbury.

July 16

A girl, Eleanor, 6 lbs 10 oz, born to Scott Ropp and Callie Gross of Lively.

July 17

A girl, Iris, 6 lbs 15 oz, born to Rebecca and Tristan of Sudbury.

A girl, Willow, 8 lbs 13 oz, born to Darcy and Dana Lawrence of Spanish.

A boy, Blake, 5 lbs 4 oz, born to Elizabeth Ranger and Nathaniel Danson of Sudbury.

July 18

A girl, Luna, 6 lbs 2 oz, born to Gisele Tremblay and Thomas Hertel of Chelmsford.

If you believe we have missed your new arrival, or if you wish to share a photo, please send an email to dmacdonald@postmedia.com.