Markstay-Warren man dies in ATV rollover

Sudbury Star Staff
Aug 03, 2021
A 73-year-old Markstay-Warren resident was killed in an ATV collision on Highway 805 south of Emerald Lake on Saturday morning, Nipissing West OPP said in a press release.

Gilles Thibault was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP and paramedics responded to a single-ATV rollover in Afton Township at 10:10 a.m., police said. An investigation revealed the driver had lost control of the vehicle and rolled into a rock cut.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team attended to process the scene. Their investigation is ongoing and the OPP said further information will be released as it becomes available.

