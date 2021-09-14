This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Markstay family on an 'amazing' journey Gerald Williams and his family will help Skylar Roth-MacDonald complete his run across Canada

Article content A Markstay man is in Quebec to join up with his family to help a Calgary ultramarathoner complete a cross-Canada run raising awareness and money for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Article content Gerald Williams and his family met Skylar Roth-MacDonald when he was passing through Markstay in mid-August and let him and his driver use a recreational vehicle hook-up on their property. He learned last week the driver had quit as the Miles for Smiles recreational vehicle accompanying Roth-MacDonald. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Markstay family on an 'amazing' journey Back to video At that point, the run had reached Montreal. The Williams family – Gerald, his wife, Karla, and their three daughters – have been keeping in touch with Roth-MacDonald since they met last month. “Unannounced to me, he captured my children’s wonder and they came to find out his driver Garrett had quit in Montreal 70 days after joining Skylar’s adventure,” Gerald Williams said in an email to The Sudbury Star. “Skylar was looking for help to get the rest of the way to his goal and I jokingly suggested I could help my wife Karla cut that foolishness down quickly. ‘Well, when I returned at 5 p.m. that evening, things seem to have shifted,” noting that his wife, eldest daughter, Elora, 15, and youngest child, Ryotte, 7, were Quebec City where they met up with Roth-MacDonald. Gerald had planned to head east Thursday with family dog Maybel and miniature pet pig Kali to meet up with his family and Roth-MacDonald. That didn’t quite go as planned. On Friday, Gerald purchased a cargo trailer and installed a hitch on the family mini-van and planned to meet up with his family and Roth-MacDonald. “We’re bringing the mini-van,” he said. “We just realized that the RV was not big enough for the family and everything Skylar has.”

Article content Gerald said the decision to join the Miles for Smiles campaign is primarily to help Roth-MacDonald complete his run, but also to help bring members of his family closer together. “We’re hoping the time off will allow us to focus on each other to some degree,” he said. Gerald, who is taking a medical leave from work to go on the trip, said it was a very emotional conversation he and his family had with Roth-MacDonald earlier this week. “We called Skylar and he had not run for two days,” said Gerald. “He was trying to find help. He was pretty much in tears to learn we would give up 50 days to help him.” Gerald said middle daughter MaKenzie, 12, is staying behind for now due to an appointment, but will fly out soon to meet up with her family and Roth-MacDonald, likely in Sydney, N.S. When the run ends about Oct. 15, he said, the Williams’ will help drive the RV back, pick up Karla’s car at the Quebec City airport, and continue heading home. “We are going to be with him all the way to the east coast,” said Gerald. “We’ll stay with him as he heads back into Ontario and we arrive home.” Gerald said the three daughters won’t be missing any school during the trip. “We plan to continue online learning for our daughters as we drive and care for Skylar,” he said. Gerald said it was by chance that his family met Roth-MacDonald during his run and, as the issue of mental health is very important to his family, he felt it was important the run be completed. “Had his driver not stopped, or had he been running for another cause, I’m not sure the results would be the same, but we are going as a family to support him in his final leg of the journey,” said Gerald. “As a family, we believe he is helping us and providing us the time we need to learn and develop our understanding of the topic (and) to Skylar, we are helping him.

Article content “Either way, an amazing chapter in all our lives is about to take shape.” On Aug. 19, Roth-MacDonald, 24, came to Greater Sudbury via Highway 17 West, stopping at Science North for a media briefing. He then headed to North Bay and planned on visiting Ottawa, but would not be stopping in the major metropolitan centres in southern Ontario. He indicated there were several reasons for doing so, one of them being COVID-19 and the other being that the recreational vehicle the Miles for Smiles team is using needs to be driven back to Calgary before winter. The Miles for Smiles run began in Victoria on June 1 and is expected to wrap up in St. John’s, Nfld., in October. Roth-MacDonald, accompanied by his canine companion Dalmation Duke, who sometimes runs with him, and a support team in a recreational vehicle, is averaging between 60 and 70 km a day. As of Aug. 19, the campaign had raised about $20,000 of its $50,000 goal (Gerald Williams said he understands the total is now about $30,000). Roth-MacDonald said in an interview that money was being donated by people who see the run going through their area, but the majority of donations are happening online at the campaign website – www.milesforsmilescanada.com. Roth MacDonald said it’s hard on the body running 60-70 km each day, but the reward is getting to experience the different geography found across Canada. “Every step is a new experience,” he said. Roth-MacDonald said he is loving his time in Northern Ontario, which reminds him of his hometown of Calgary and the Rocky Mountains that are just 30 minutes away and a great place for an ultra-marathon runner to train due to its elevation.

Article content “It is beautiful,” he said. “It’s definitely one of my favourite places. The Terrace Bay to Sault Ste Marie portion, I just can’t get enough of it.” During his cross-Canada trek, Roth-MacDonald, who has said the run mirrors his battle with depression, has been getting some physiotherapy help in the cities he has stopped. The staff at Active Therapy Plus in Sudbury helping him with leg flushing and stretching as well as an ice bath. One of the people on hand to welcome Roth-MacDonald at Science North was Mayor Brian Bigger, who, in his younger years, was an avid runner. Bigger said it’s tough running a marathon, but to run almost two a day, every day, for several weeks, is just remarkable. “I can’t even fathom it,” he told the young man. “It’s crazy,” said Roth-MacDonald. “The heat is hard.” A marathon, incidentally, is 26.2 miles or 42.195 km. Roth-MacDonald said he gets in most of his running in the mornings when it’s cooler. hcarmichael@postmedia.com Twitter: @HaroldCarmicha

