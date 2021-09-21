Markstay family decides to cut journey short
A Markstay family that literally dropped everything and headed to Quebec to help a Calgary ultramarathoner complete a cross-Canada run has returned home.
Gerald Williams and his family met Skylar Roth-MacDonald when he was passing through Markstay in mid-August and let him and his driver use a recreational vehicle hook-up on their property.
Roth-MacDonald is running to raise awareness and money for the Canadian Mental Health Association
The Williams family committed to a 50-day adventure accompanying Roth-MacDonald for the balance of his planned run after his driver quit. Several disagreements arose, however, and the family headed home last week.
Issues that popped up during the family’s time with Roth-MacDonald, according to Gerald in an email to The Sudbury Star, included the poor state and safety of the recreational vehicle, such as balding and underinflated tires, improperly working dashboard lights, and on-board furnace and refrigerator problems.
He also learned Roth-MacDonald was just looking for a temporary driver for five days as he had already lined up someone to take over after that – and prior to the Williams family coming on board.
The Williams family ended up spending less than a week with Roth-MacDonald, before parting ways and heading home.
The run, according to Gerald Williams, was heading out of Quebec and into the Maritimes when the Williams family packed up and headed home.
The Williams family – Gerald, his wife Karla, and their three daughters – had been keeping in touch with Roth-MacDonald since they met in mid-August.
The family later learned that Roth-MacDonald’s Miles for Smiles recreational vehicle driver had quit. At that point, the run had reached Montreal.
“Skylar was looking for help to get the rest of the way to his goal and I jokingly suggested I could help my wife Karla cut that foolishness down quickly,” Gerald Williams said earlier. “Well, when I returned at 5 p.m. that evening, things seem to have shifted.”
His wife, eldest daughter, Elora, 15, and youngest child, Ryotte, 7, were en route to Quebec City to rendezvous with Roth-MacDonald. Gerald followed a few days later after working out some details.
Gerald said the decision to join the Miles for Smiles campaign was primarily to help Roth-MacDonald complete his run, but also to help bring members of his family closer together.
“We’re hoping the time off will allow us to focus on each other to some degree,” he said.
Gerald recalled it was by chance that his family met Roth-MacDonald during his run, and, as the issue of mental health is very important to his family, he felt it was important the run be completed.
“As a family, we believe he is helping us and providing us the time we need to learn and develop our understanding of the topic (and) to Skylar, we are helping him. Either way, an amazing chapter in all our lives is about to take shape.”
Roth-MacDonald, 24, reached Greater Sudbury on Aug. 19.
The Miles for Smiles run began in Victoria June 1 and is expected to wrap up in St. John’s, Nfld. in October.
Roth-MacDonald, accompanied by his canine companion Dalmation Duke, who sometimes runs with him, and the support team in a recreational vehicle, is averaging between 60 and 70 kilometres a day.
Roth-MacDonald said he hopes to raise $50,000 as part of the run.
To donate, go to www.milesforsmilescanada.com.
Roth MacDonald said it’s hard on the body running 60-70 kilometres each day, but the reward is getting to experience the different geography found across Canada.
“Every step is a new experience,” he said.
Roth-MacDonald said he loved his time in Northern Ontario, one of the big reasons being that it reminds him of his hometown of Calgary and the Rocky Mountains.
“It is beautiful,” he said. “It’s definitely one of my favourite places. The Terrace Bay to Sault Ste Marie portion, I just can’t get enough of it.”
