A Markstay family that literally dropped everything and headed to Quebec to help a Calgary ultramarathoner complete a cross-Canada run has returned home.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Gerald Williams and his family met Skylar Roth-MacDonald when he was passing through Markstay in mid-August and let him and his driver use a recreational vehicle hook-up on their property.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Markstay family decides to cut journey short Back to video

Roth-MacDonald is running to raise awareness and money for the Canadian Mental Health Association

The Williams family committed to a 50-day adventure accompanying Roth-MacDonald for the balance of his planned run after his driver quit. Several disagreements arose, however, and the family headed home last week.

Issues that popped up during the family’s time with Roth-MacDonald, according to Gerald in an email to The Sudbury Star, included the poor state and safety of the recreational vehicle, such as balding and underinflated tires, improperly working dashboard lights, and on-board furnace and refrigerator problems.

He also learned Roth-MacDonald was just looking for a temporary driver for five days as he had already lined up someone to take over after that – and prior to the Williams family coming on board.

The Williams family ended up spending less than a week with Roth-MacDonald, before parting ways and heading home.

The run, according to Gerald Williams, was heading out of Quebec and into the Maritimes when the Williams family packed up and headed home.

The Williams family – Gerald, his wife Karla, and their three daughters – had been keeping in touch with Roth-MacDonald since they met in mid-August.

The family later learned that Roth-MacDonald’s Miles for Smiles recreational vehicle driver had quit. At that point, the run had reached Montreal.