Manitoulin Island Health Centre prepares for COVID-19 surge

The Manitoulin Island Health Centre said in a release Monday that it is preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This includes moving patients from one facility to another to coordinate COVID and non-COVID sites.

“If there is a surge of COVID positive patients, further activation of the surge plan includes designating the Little Current site as the COVID-19 site,” the release said.

“Under the surge plan, most non-COVID patients will be transferred to the Mindemoya site.”

The MHC is moving into its surge preparedness plan following an announcement that the health unit said there are 17 active cases on Manitoulin Island.

“This is not meant to scare or alarm you, but it is meant to remind you to continue to be diligent,” said the release.

“We must continue to wash our hands, wear our masks, maintain social distancing when required and if not vaccinated, we encourage you to do so.”

The MHC also said that the Delta variant is circulating in the community, and even if you are double vaccinated, you can still contract and transmit the virus.

“The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada has indicated we are in a fourth wave,” said the MHC.

People are reminded that the emergency departments at both sites remain open for emergencies. Anyone who requires urgent medical attention should call 911.

Those who are concerned that they might have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact the COVID-19 Assessment Centre located near the Little Current emergency department at 705-368-2300 or 705-377-5311.

The hours of the assessment centre have been increased to Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

