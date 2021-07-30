Manitoulin Island adult tests positive for Lyme disease

Sudbury’s health unit has received laboratory results confirming an adult from the Manitoulin district has tested positive for Lyme disease.

Although the risk of contracting Lyme disease remains low, people should protect themselves when enjoying the outdoors.

Blacklegged ticks infected with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease have been in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts in past years; however, they are commonly found in rural areas along the north shores of Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, Lake Superior, and the St. Lawrence River.

They are also found in the Rainy River area of northwestern Ontario.

“People enjoying the outdoors need to check for ticks immediately after activities like gardening or hiking. This is one of the simplest ways you can protect yourself from Lyme disease,” said Adam Ranger, an environmental support officer with Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Blacklegged ticks do not jump or fly. They wait on grass and bushes for animals or humans to brush against the vegetation. Ticks vary in size and colour and can be hard to see until they are full of blood.

Avoiding a tick bite in the first place is best.

To prevent tick bites, avoid walking in tall grass; make sure yards are kept clear of debris and overgrown vegetation, grass, bushes, and trees; keep woodpiles and bird feeders away from homes and wear a long-sleeved, light-coloured shirt, pants, and closed-toe shoes.

Use insect repellents that are approved by Health Canada and follow the application recommendations on the package.

Do a tick check and take a shower after outdoor activities to help wash off ticks that have not yet attached themselves to the skin.