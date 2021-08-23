Manitoulin Health Centre raises Pride Flag in support of LGBTQ community

'Mission is to contribute to the health and well-being of all who come to us in need'

The Manitoulin Health Centre has raised the Pride Flag in support of the local 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Citing the Canadian Mental Health Association, the MHC said that although the LGBTQ community is as diverse as the general Canadian population in their experiences of mental health and well-being, they can be at greater risk for some mental health issues.

This is due to the effects of discrimination and the social determinants of health.

“Socio-economic factors (or determinants) play a key role in mental health and well-being for all of us, and are particularly important for marginalized populations,” the health centre said a release.

“Three significant determinants of positive mental health and well-being are social inclusion, freedom from discrimination and violence, and access to economic resources.”

Those who identify as LGBTQ experience stigma and discrimination across their life spans, and are targets of sexual and physical assault, harassment, and hate crimes, the centre said.

MHC said that it promotes and supports the right to be known, heard, understood, accepted, and respected and everyone has the right to be free from fear and oppression and to love themselves.

“Manitoulin Health Centre’s mission is to contribute to the health and well-being of all who come to us in need,” MHC co-CEO Paula Fields said. “We take pride in providing equal access and care to all community members regardless of age, sex, race or identity.

“We truly strive to live our values of respect, passion and truth. We stand with the community in celebrating Pride Week.

MHC co-CEO Tim Vine added that the MHC is building an inclusive culture and space for patients, physicians, learners, staff, and volunteers.

“Raising the Pride flag this week is a small, but important, gesture in our continued effort to ensure MHC is a safe and inclusive space for all that come to us in need,” he said.

