Manitoulin Health Centre begins renovations on chemotherapy suite

The Manitoulin Health Centre is notifying the public of an interruption of services at the Mindemoya emergency and chemotherapy departments.

The interruptions are a result of the renovation and expansion of the MHC’s Mindemoya site, which are expected to be completed in 2022.

“Those attending the MHC in Mindemoya will see significant changes already. These include a great deal of construction vehicles in and around the site and perhaps some delay in traffic in the area,” the centre said in a release.

“We ask those visiting the facility to be mindful and watch for construction vehicles and workers on site.”

One of the areas of the MHC’s Mindemoya site that will be receiving extensive renovations is the chemotherapy suite.

The last day of treatment services being offered locally will be Sept. 24 – renovations will begin on Sept. 27.

“Those patients currently enrolled in our chemotherapy program are being temporarily relocated to community outreach programs and the Northeast Cancer Centre,” the release said.

“Once the renovations are complete, those patients will be transferred back locally.”

The renovations of the chemotherapy suite will include a new storage area for medicines, an anti-room, and a mixing room with a larger hood to accommodate larger treatment volumes.

“This is critical to allow us to meet the Ontario College of Pharmacy accreditation standards,” the centre said.

The expansion will also contribute to safer mixing conditions for staff and more space for staff and patients in the new chemotherapy administration site in addition to additional chair space for ancillary treatment.