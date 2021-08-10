Health centre says the Delta variant is circulating in the community

The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) is asking the community to be diligent with COVID-19 safety protocols amid a spike in local cases.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“The staff, management, and board of directors … want to thank the community for your continued diligence and being mindful of COVID-19 in our region,” the health centre said in a release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Manitoulin Health Centre asks people to remain diligent following spike in COVID-19 cases Back to video

“Unfortunately, we currently have more active COVID-19 cases at one time on Manitoulin Island than we had throughout the first three waves of the pandemic.”

The active cases are in various locations on Manitoulin Island, including Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory and Zhiibaahaasing First Nation.

Both of these communities have declared COVID-19 outbreaks in the last two weeks.

The MHC said that it expects more positive cases in the coming days and it has been made aware that the Delta variant is circulating on Manitoulin Island.

The Delta variant is considered more infectious and transmissible than other COVID-19 variants, even in vaccinated adults.

“We would like to remind you to continue to be diligent about wearing your mask, maintaining social distancing where possible, frequent hand washing, and taking extra precautions,” the health centre said.

“We know it’s been a long haul but now is not the time to let our guard down.”

The MHC is strongly encouraging anyone who has not been vaccinated to make an appointment or attend a walk-in clinic as soon as possible.

“Should you choose not to, we remind you to take extra precautions, particularly when social distancing cannot be accommodated,” it said.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, like fever, dry cough or loss of taste or smell, should self-isolate immediately and contact a COVID-19 assessment centre.

To book a vaccination online, visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 1-800-708-2505 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre is located in Little Current and is open every Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 705-368-2300 or 705-377-5311 to book an appointment.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar