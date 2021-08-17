Man who broke into Sudbury homes facing ‘steep sentence’

'This is something I did because I was homeless and a full-blown junkie'

For breaking into four homes in Sudbury in 2019 to feed his drug addiction, Jason McGregor has been given a four-year penitentiary sentence.

“First off, your honour, I’d like to apologize to yourself and the court for my actions,” McGregor told Ontario Court Justice Randall Lalande via Zoom link from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishere. “I’d like for you to understand that at the time I did these things, I was a full-blown addict. This is something I did because I was homeless and a full-blown junkie.

“To yourself, the court and the victims, I am truly sorry.”

“You have a lengthy record,” Lalande told McGregor. “This is not the first time you have been in custody, but this could be a turnaround point in your life and what’s different on your part, the last time you find yourself in court. It’s up to you to make the right decisions from this point on …

“It’s important for me to note the many bad things you have done in life have a serious ripple effect on the people you have committed the crimes against … You are fortunate the joint proposal being asked today is fair.”

Lalande, accepting a joint sentencing proposal from the Crown and defence lawyer Denis Michel, issued the penitentiary term to McGregor, 36, who has a lengthy criminal record.

Since McGregor had been in custody from Nov. 16, 2019, to May 4, 2020, and then from July 28, 2020, to now, he received pre-custody credit of 556 days or 834 days enhanced at 1.5-1. That leaves him with 626 days, or about 21 months, to serve.

Lalande also issued a DNA order and a lifetime weapons ban. There was no probation order, but McGregor was ordered not to have any contact with his ex-partner or the victims of the four break-ins.